“Petro handed over his weapons, but he did not demobilize his thinking”: Fico Gutiérrez

The presidential candidate Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez used his social networks to launch a taunt at fellow candidate Gustavo Petro after the leader of Colombia Humana asked to focus on national problems and not so much on foreign ones.

“Petro prefers to remain silent about the invasion of Ukraine so as not to bother his allies. This is how it is with the ELN, with the front line, and with all those who generate chaos, violence and terror. He gave up his weapons, but it didn’t demobilize the thought of him. We have to take care of democracy and freedom,” Fico wrote on his Twitter.

We must remember that on February 24, Petro made a tour in the department of Bolívar and said: “And then a general and a Uribe politician arrive here as if nothing happened: ‘No, we are going to get ready to go to Ukraine.’ What Ukraine or what eight quarters! We have to dedicate ourselves here to Colombia, how we save ourselves”.

Then he added: “We will not be able to help Russia or Ukraine or the United Stateswe have is to help ourselves, we who are involved in another war and in a hunger problem, to go now to kill young Colombians in the fields of Ukraine”.