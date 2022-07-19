Petro inaugurates a new era in relations with the United States

The ambassador in charge of the United States, Francisco L. Palmieri, with the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, this Monday. US Embassy

Relations between Colombia and the United States, historically very close, have entered a new era with the imminent arrival of Gustavo Petro to power. The president-elect, in the past, has been very critical of the anti-drug policy that the country has followed hand in hand with its northern partner, has openly questioned the Free Trade Agreement because, in his opinion, it has impoverished the peasantry and considers a long-term mistake that the economy is so dependent on coal and oil. As a candidate, he felt that the embassy did not give him his place by not even receiving a call from them during the entire electoral process. He always had in mind that the North Americans preferred continuity, that is, any of the rivals he faced. However, all that seems to have been left behind this Monday, in which Petro held a cordial meeting with the ambassador in charge, Francisco Palmieri, to prepare the meeting that he will hold at the end of the week with senior representatives of the Joe Biden government.

The most obvious coincident point in the diplomacy of the two countries is Venezuela. The US promoted Juan Guaidó as an alternative president to Nicolás Maduro. President Iván Duque, whom Petro will replace, was enthusiastic about the cause and all this time he has maintained a very aggressive discourse against Chavista authoritarianism that has been responded with even greater virulence by Maduro. Relations between the two countries have been broken since 2019. The border is closed. That affects hundreds of thousands of people who live in that strip, people who are not from one side or the other, but from both places. The businessmen asked Duque to reopen the pass, but he refused. His posture didn’t move an inch. The US, however, always pragmatic, has resumed direct talks with Maduro since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, something that weeks ago seemed absolutely unfeasible.

Petro has already announced that his idea is to reopen the border and have an embassy in Caracas. Armando Bendetti, his right-hand man, sounds like a possible ambassador. This would have happened this way even if the winner had been Rodolfo Hernández, the rival he defeated. Hernández, from a region close to the border with Venezuela, considers a senseless economic damage that there are no commercial relations. In short, the fact that Petro has a more open position with the neighboring country than Duque loosens relations with the US, which now does not face any contradiction and does not need to discuss the most devoted of its allies. The change of strategy will occur naturally.

And it will happen this week. On Thursday, a delegation led by Jonathan Finer, deputy national security adviser to the US government, will land in Colombia. Finer is joined by Juan Gonzalez, adviser for the Western Hemisphere to the National Security Council, and Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs. In principle, Isobel Coleman, from USAID, the cooperation agency, was also going to come, but in the end she will not be able to. The first day they will meet with social leaders and businessmen. The next day, with Petro at three in the afternoon, and later with Francia Márquez, the vice president. The day will end with Finer’s meeting with the congressmen elected by the Historical Pact, the left-wing coalition that has won the elections.

Petro’s speech has not been condescending to the United States. He considers – and there is plenty of evidence for this – that the anti-drug policy has been a failure. Coca plantations have decreased, but the production of cocaine in the country has increased. The herbicide that is spread on the plantations affects the licit crops of the peasants. The new president wants to discuss this issue in depth. And he wants to fully involve his North American partner in the agrarian reform. He believes that some of the country’s problems, such as drug trafficking, have been caused by the unequal distribution of land. In addition, he considers that the Colombian economy is excessively dependent on extractivism, which allows easy money to enter and be spent on imports. The productive fabric is very deteriorated in this way, in their view.

To this we must add Petro’s intention to discuss some aspects of the extradition treaty, which in its day led to a war between the State and the great drug lords such as Pablo Escobar. Many of these issues will surely be nuanced and the president’s scope of action will be limited. For now, he has just met with the ambassador in charge in the presence of his chancellor, veteran Álvaro Leyva, and shortly he will be able to start those discussions with Biden’s envoys. The relations of Colombia and the United States enter uncharted territory.

