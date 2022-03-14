Petro leads, Fico wins and surprises, and Fajardo wins, but languishes. What will they do to stay with the Presidency?

Gustavo Petro beat his competitors at the polls this Sunday, but he is not an outright winner. In his race for the Presidency, he had fewer votes this Sunday than he did four years ago.

In the first round of 2018, Petro slightly exceeded 4.8 million votes and yesterday, Sunday, fell back to 4.4 million votes. That is a very determining indicator in a competition for the Presidency as tight as the one Colombians are experiencing.

Gustavo Petro winner of the Pact for Colombia – Photo: Petro campaign

In a competition as close as the one planned for this Sunday, when the first blow of opinion for the Presidency had to be given, Petro backed down.

Petro’s triumph for Congress is indisputable, since put himself on the same level as conservatives in the Senate: 16 seats. But he did not achieve the 30 seats that were predicted.

Petro, and his head of list for the Senate, Gustavo Bolívar, They had as their goal to win the absolute majority of Congress, and they did not achieve it either..

Federico Gutiérrez and Equipo por Colombia -his coalition- are the undisputed winners of this Sunday’s election day.

Gutiérrez came from being a councilor and mayor of Medellín, and in his first national appearance at the polls he got 2,160,329 votes.

At first glance, Fico’s chances of growing ahead of the first round are many, while Petro, in light of the results, seems to have reached his ceiling.

Clearly, in the elections this March 13, Fico went from less to more and Petro from more to less. Fico showed up and overwhelmed all calculations, and Petro went back on his vote from four years ago.

While Petro’s recognition in all the polls exceeds 80%, Fico’s does not exceed 40%. That shows the potential growth space for Fico and the reduced one for Petro.

The negative image of Petro has been greater than the favorable historically. Just recently in some measurements she was able to start to slightly change that trend.

By having less Fico recognition than Petro, it also automatically implies that it has less negative opinion.

– Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra-Semana

The negative opinion reflects the sentiment of those who would probably never vote for that person.

In conclusion, Fico can grow more because it has less recognitionand because the negative opinion is less than that of Petro.

Another aspect in favor of Fico is that all the candidates who competed with him for the nomination are big voter contributors. And the coalition is cohesive. There is full unity, which generates a great convening capacity.

Fico has in his path the possibility of seeking alliances with the presidential candidates Óscar Iván Zuluaga (of Uribismo) and with Rodolfo Hernández, who have said that they will each go on their own, alone, to the first round.

The results of the polls this Sunday could make Zuluaga and Hernández think, in any case, because their chances are not so promising if they continue to the first round alone.

Where Finco will surely also reach the votes of the Conservative and La U parties, which achieved great representation in Congress.

Especially conservatism, which achieved the largest vote of the right-wing parties in the Capitol with more than 2.2 million votes. And La U, with more than 1.5 million votes.

The decision of Cambio Radical is yet to be known, but that party could also be one of Fico’s great supports because of their ideological affinity.

And the religious groups will also arrive, which in their totality can have more than half a million votes.

Petro awaits the arrival of some green sectors and remains in contact with the Liberals to take the bulk of that vote. What happens is that many elected Liberals have already committed themselves to other candidates and they will not be able to have the entire party.

Sergio Fajardo won the Centro Esperanza referendum and became the coalition’s presidential candidate, but lost.

Like Petro, Fajardo went back on his vote from four years ago.

Sergio Fajardo winner of the Centro Esperanza Coalition Consultation – Photo: GUILLERMO TORRES REINA

Fajardo went from more than 4.5 million votes in the first round of 2018, to only 723,000 votes this Sunday in the consultation, which takes away his strength to be victorious in the first round.

Fajardo’s coalition itself ended up very weakened electorally and politically. He has little convening capacity to expand his vote in the first round.

As things turned out Sunday at the polls, the first and second rounds are going to be led by the left of Petro and his Historical Pact and a great center-right alliance.

As of this week, what begins is a great search for allies for each of these two sectors (left and right) in dispute for power, against a very diminished center and with no real chance of competing for the Presidency.