Petro Ministry breaks the silence and reveals that people will pay more taxes

One of Gustavo Petro’s proposals that has caused the most controversy in recent months is the implementation of his tax reform, which would seek to raise more than 50 billion pesos annually.

“The tax reform that I am proposing is 50 billion pesos a year, that will go over the 4,000 people, natural and legal, richest in the country. Which implies an average charge of $ 12,000 million for these people “, stated last May.

After the controversy that has arisen around this issue, José Antonio Ocampo ―Minister of Finance for the next Government― spoke exclusively with WEEK and revealed some details of what the Cordovan economic project will be like, which he hopes will be approved before the end of 2022.

“We are in full junction, we have not finished it yet. We had the first meetings and others are coming this week that begins. The economic and fiscal situation in Colombia has positive points and also some questions”, initially stated.

The economist, in the same way, took advantage of the dialogue with this medium to explain the main objectives of the reform and which would be the Colombians who would pay the most taxes during the mandate of the leader of the Historical Pact.

“The collections are very low for the income tax of natural persons, while that of companies is very high by international standards. I understand the employees who consider that they are paying what is fair and it surely is. We hope not to affect them”, he emphasized.

Then he added: “There are many tax benefits that will have to be rationalized in order to increase collection. The reform will focus on the income tax for high-income individuals, that is the basic objective of contributing more”.

Ocampo, however, reiterated that they will seek not to affect the middle class and that many citizens in the country earn a very good salary, but pay taxes as if they were from a lower stratum.

“Wage earners are generally the people who are going to be treated properly. High earners can be thought of more, many have various benefits. We are looking at whether the 25% exemption for wage earners is going to be maintained for those with the lowest incomes and removed for the highest. They are all issues that we are analyzing,” he stated in WEEK.

The next finance minister pointed out that Gustavo Petro’s economic team is also studying whether many of the tax benefits that currently exist for companies will be eliminated.

Although he indicated that several details remain to be discussed, the economist finally stated that the 4 × 1,000 would initially continue and a wealth tax would be implemented, which would be from 1,000 million.

“We are thinking about the wealth tax in natural persons, not in legal entities. We will announce it in due course and wait to see what we will specifically propose. In the world there is talk of wealth tax to achieve progressivity. It makes sense to complement the income tax with the wealth tax”, he concluded.