Petro, on the victory of the no in the plebiscite in Chile: “Pinochet revived”

Promoters of the ‘Rejection’ option to the constitutional plebiscite, in Santiago de Chile. ELVIS GONZÁLEZ (EFE)

Gustavo Petro has reacted abruptly to the defeat of the new Constitution in Chile championed by his colleague Gabriel Boric, along with whom he intends to lead a progressive axis in Latin America. “Pinochet revived”, wrote the president of Colombia on Twitter about a CNN news that advanced the victory of the no. At that time not even Boric had spoken in public. Minutes after his first message, Petro delved into the idea of ​​union between a new generation of rulers far from the old dogmas of the radical left to impose a reformist agenda: “Only if the democratic and social forces unite, will it be possible to leave behind a past that stains all of Latin America and open the democratic alamedas”.

Several of his collaborators have access to Petro’s Twitter account, but this forceful message has only been able to write it himself. In just two tweets he has named and made reference to two ghosts from Chile’s past, the dictator Pinochet who ruled from the 1970s to the early 1990s, and Salvador Allende, the socialist president who suffered Pinochet’s coup d’état and committed suicide in the presidential residence with a shotgun blast as the military were about to enter the door. Petro trusted in a constitutional reform that, in his opinion, would lead the Andean country towards a more just society.

He himself has considered on some occasions modifying some articles of the Colombian constitution, but the rejection he has found in front of him has stopped him in his tracks. It is considered a progressive text, at least more so than Colombian society itself. Trying to modify it would be wildly unpopular. During the electoral campaign he had to discard that idea because with her on the program it would have been practically impossible for him to be president. He believes that the one that was signed in 1991 with a great national agreement, a path that was opened with the delivery of weapons by the M-19 guerrillas (Petro was part of it), has some conservative biases that limit the social policies that he wants to carry out a leftist government like his.

What has surely happened in Colombia has happened in Chile: a very overwhelming majority has rejected modifying the constitution. More than 62% have voted against. Participation has been very high, 83%. Chile has made it clear that, although it wants to change its Magna Carta, it will not be as the ruling party has proposed.

