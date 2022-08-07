News

Petro Presidente: 3 milestones that make his coming to power in Colombia historic (and that expectations are so high)

  • Daniel Brown
  • BBC Mundo correspondent in Colombia

Francia Marquez and Gustavo Petro.

image source, Reuters

The first president of the left. The first African vice president. The first time that progressivism has majorities in Congress. No one so far from the political elites had come to power, much less a former guerrilla and an environmental activist.

The list of historical milestones produced by the rise of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez is long. Reflection of an unexplored path that begins to be traveled this August 7, when the Historical Pact, the Petrista coalition, assumes the reins of the Colombian State.

Since the electoral victory, on June 19, the symbols and protest celebrations of a part of the population that until now felt not only underrepresented in politics, but also abandoned by the State, have dominated the public debate. There is talk of a national agreement for life and for peace. The expectations are huge.

It is likely that as days go by, the historical nature of the presidency will fade into the background. How the government seeks to meet complex social, economic, and political demands will focus Colombians’ attention.

