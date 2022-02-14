petrol already over 2 euros, the cheapest in town

It seems like an eternity has passed, and instead they are less than two years: the May 2020 report told how, at the time, fuel prices were well below the euro and a half per liter, whether it was gasoline or diesel . Today this is not the case, on the contrary: with the high fuel prices of recent weeks, prices have skyrocketed, now not so far from the negative records since the entry into force of the euro.

How much does gasoline cost in Brescia?

The Brescia petrol station map is clear: speaking of unleaded petrol, it is difficult to find service areas that have a self-price lower than 1.8 euros per liter, and it becomes rare, indeed very rare to find someone who falls below 1.7 euros. . The same goes for diesel: in most cases even self prices reach and exceed 1.7 euros per liter; by averaging for the green, however, we are dangerously rising towards 1.9 euros. The “served” price, for the green, is now over 2 euros.

The map of the service areas

In the table at the bottom of the page there are almost all the gas stations in the city, which are almost seventy: not all of them are present, however, as the latest update on the self price of fuel dates back to last January. The values ​​of petrol and diesel are collected through the Fuel Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development.

The gas stations of the city are arranged in order of updating: that is, the first on the list communicated the data to the Ministry only a few hours ago, on February 14, while the last one did so on February 2.

The table with all the gas stations