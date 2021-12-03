Petrol and diesel, fuel prices drop: tariffs

News regarding gasoline and diesel prices, with a drop on fuels: what are the current tariffs and what they are in particular

The theme inherent in the fuel prices, with the cost of gasoline and diesel and an eye always open on rates: there is a new decline, but that is what it is specifically about.

To talk about it in its in-depth analysis is Money.it which explains that the collapse of petroleum derivatives has led to a revision to the discount of the price from gas and diesel, while taking into account the fact that, at least for now, there are no major variations in the area, except for some modest adjustment.

Lately Eni had proceeded to lower the prices of petrol and diesel by 1 cent per liter, interventions arrived after what was done on LPG, with the price filed by 2 cents.

What are dunes i new prices compared to fuels? Here they are below in detail.

Petrol and diesel fuel prices following the decline

A very important issue that arouses great curiosity is that inherent in the price of fuels, with the attention of many who dwell on rates.

As explained by Money.it, the new intervention on recommended prices made by the Api Group, led to a decrease of 1.5 cents in the inlays of petrol and diesel; reference is made to the data that have been convened by the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise, with i average gasoline prices, in self-service mode, ranging between 1,731 euros / liter and 1,758 euros / liter, numbers that are tied to an average of 1,743 euros.

Updated as of December 2nd, below are the gasoline prices of the companies:

ENI: € 1,758 / liter (self), € 1,958 / liter (served); Api-IP: 1,747 euros / liter (self), 1,919 euros / liter (served); It: 1,744 euros / liter (self), 1,894 euros / liter (served); Tamoil: 1,736 euros / liter (self), 1,818 euros / liter (served); Q8: 1,739 euros / liter (self), 1,918 euros / liter (served); Without logo: 1,731 euros / liter (self), 1,782 euros / liter (served).

For what concern diesel, the average price in self service it stands at 1.609 euros / liter, explains Money.it, with a level of values ​​ranging from 1.618 euros / liter to 1.601 euros / liter.

Money.it explains that ENI has also recently made a correction on the recommended price of the LPG, with a drop in the price of 2 cents per liter. The price medium it goes on 0,836 euros / liter, the values ​​are between 0,85 and 0,821 euros / liter.

Regarding the Methane and the relative average price, we read that this stands at 1,711 euros / kg, with a large difference compared to the average prices of the main distributors.