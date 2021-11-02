Petrol and diesel prices, a nightmare November is looming

The wave does not stop stopping fuel increases. Also on the occasion of the All Saints’ Bridge there was “a flurry of increases in the price lists with gasoline that exceeds the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter“.

The complaint comes directly from Codacons. The real risk is that the wave of price increases and the higher costs caused by expensive gasoline will lead to one expense reduction of families during the upcoming Christmas holidays, with devastating effects for the national economy which is just now recovering from the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“From north to south Italy there have been further increases in the price lists at the pump in the last few hours – says the president of the consumer association, Carlo Rienzi – with gasoline that now in served mode already travels over 2 euros per liter. Increases that have aggravated the expense of Italians who moved by car on the occasion of the November 1st bridge and who bring a full tank of green or diesel to cost about 20 euros more today than in the same period of 2020“.

“Due to the expensive gasoline, an average family now spends around 430 euros more on an annual basis only for the higher refueling costs, unfortunately an account destined to rise in the coming weeks due to the escalation of the price lists at the pump “, continues Rienzi, according to who “the effects of this situation risk being devastating for citizens’ pockets and will have negative repercussions on the purchasing power of consumers and on Christmas consumption“.

Over the course of this year, fuel pump prices have undergone significant increases. Gasoline, for example, went from an average cost of 1.47 euros / liter recorded in January to 1.72 euros / liter recorded in October (variation + 17%). Diesel, on the other hand, cost 1.34 euros / liter at the beginning of the year; today the average price has reached 1.58 euros / liter (+ 17.9%). Finally, in January, LPG amounted to an average of 0.63 euro / liter; 9 months later, owners of gas-powered vehicles pay 0.79 euros / liter (+ 25.4%).

If on the one hand the increase in the cost of fuel has damaged motorists, on the other hand the revenue in favor of the State has increased, which applies VAT to 22% on the taxable base of fuels. For this reason, the CGIA (Italian General Confederation of Handicrafts) has asked the Government to return this “treasure “By 1 billion euros, increasing, for example, the fuel tax credit provided each year for these categories in the tax return.