Petrol and diesel prices at an all-time high, but the government makes no mention of lowering excise duties

Since yesterday, the price of petrol and diesel has exceeded 2 euros per liter even in self-service, recording a new all-time high. Methane, on the other hand, is close to 5 euros per kilo and several distributors begin to close.

We are experiencing one situation to say the least surreal; let us not exaggerate by saying that oil and gas are becoming a luxury good.

This is primarily a direct one consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin’s response to the sanctions and inflation received from Europe. A sort of cold war with rising prices.

Indeed, international oil prices continue to rise, and the high prices will only increase further as a consequence. We could soon witness dizzying prices in all sectors, given that goods must necessarily be transported by fuel vehicles, and a progressive impoverishment of ordinary citizens cannot be ruled out when the rise in prices also reaches primary goods.

In short, the national emergency is just around the cornerespecially for a country like Italy which imports more than 40% of its gas from Russia.