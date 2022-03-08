Petrol and diesel prices at an all-time high, but the government makes no mention of lowering excise duties

Since yesterday, the price of petrol and diesel has exceeded 2 euros per liter even in self-service, recording a new all-time high. Methane, on the other hand, is close to 5 euros per kilo and several distributors begin to close.
We are experiencing one situation to say the least surreal; let us not exaggerate by saying that oil and gas are becoming a luxury good.
This is primarily a direct one consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin’s response to the sanctions and inflation received from Europe. A sort of cold war with rising prices.
Indeed, international oil prices continue to rise, and the high prices will only increase further as a consequence. We could soon witness dizzying prices in all sectors, given that goods must necessarily be transported by fuel vehicles, and a progressive impoverishment of ordinary citizens cannot be ruled out when the rise in prices also reaches primary goods.
In short, the national emergency is just around the cornerespecially for a country like Italy which imports more than 40% of its gas from Russia.
The solution according to the associations
Concern is growing day by day, especially for the categories of workers most affected by the increase in the price of petrol and diesel: transporters, taxi drivers, bus operators, car rental companies with drivers, commercial agents, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, etc. .
However, for consumer associations such as the Codacons there is a solution, and it is still not too late to apply it. It is in fact Codacons to reiterate that: “The Government must urgently intervene to calm down the price lists at the pump, intervening through a VAT sterilization it’s a cut of excise duties which weigh on petrol and diesel “.
For its part, the state still does not seem willing to interveneon the contrary, a stop to the importation of crude oil from Russia as a new economic sanction is becoming increasingly probable, which would cause a further peak in prices in Italy.