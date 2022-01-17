Petrol and diesel, skyrocketing. And the green served flies over 2 euros

The prices of gasoline and diesel are soaring, with companies and white pumps that have returned to correct the prices upwards over the weekend. And in Forlì, according to the surveys published on the Ministry of Economic Development’s “Osservapprice fuel” portal, the cost for a liter of green in served mode has soared above 2 euros. With Brent above 86 dollars per barrel, already above the record of 2021 and at the highest levels since 2018, all the companies have promptly revised prices.

According to the estimates of the Codacons, which calculates the effects of the increases in the price lists at the pump on the pockets of families, the new increases that are being recorded at the petrol stations thus lead a full tank of petrol to cost 14.6 euros more than the same. period of 2021, while for a full tank of diesel you spend € 14.4 more.

“Petrol, with an average price of 1,759 euros per liter, costs 20% more than a year ago – says the president Carlo Rienzi – Diesel (1,628 euros per liter) has increased by +21 in one year , 6%, increases that have direct effects on consumer spending: a family now spends +352 euros a year for fueling alone, +347 euros in the case of diesel cars “.

“And the indirect effects on retail prices must be added to the direct effects, considering that higher transport costs increase the price lists of a myriad of products, with direct consequences on inflation and on Italian portfolios”, concludes Rienzi.

The price map

By consulting the “Osservapprice fuels” portal of the Ministry of Economic Development, at the Eni service area in viale Roma 128 and in viale 2 Giugno, 2.029 euros (2.179 for the Blue Super) and 1.879 euros are required for a liter of petrol served by the operator. for diesel (1,979 for Blue Diesel), while in self mode 1,809 and 1,659 for green and diesel and 1,959 and 1,759 for Blue Super and Blue Diesel. Verde is also served at 2,029 meters in the other two Eni stations in viale Roma 29 and 400 and in via Cervese. And the green at Eni station in via Pollini, via Piave and via Ravegnana is also over 2 euros in served mode.

Increases not only for Eni, but also for other companies. The green service served by the operator at Esso in via Ravegnana (1,929 euros, self 1,719) is close to 2 euros, while for diesel the cost is 1,799 (self 1,589) and Supreme Diesel 1,979 (1,789 self). Above 1.90 in served mode also the Gep service area in via Decio Raggi (1.939, while for do-it-yourself it drops to 1.709). As regards Ip, the green is served per liter at 1,889 (self 1,759) according to the prices updated as of January 14, with the exception of the service area in viale Roma 79 where the cost per liter is 2.009 (self 1,769). The Q8 station in viale Risorgimento 56 serves green for 1.979 (self 1.764), while diesel for 1.849 (1.634).

Because gasoline costs so much

The price of gasoline rises internationally as the cost of oil rises. It is almost never about immediate changes. When the cost of oil rises, the cost of gasoline slowly increases, and when the price of oil falls, the price of gasoline slowly falls. In fact, crude oil is one thing, petrol and diesel that you buy from distributors another. In addition to the value of the raw material, the costs of extraction, refining, storage, transport and the cost of final distribution affect the price at the pump.

All this added to the weight of VAT and excise duties. For this reason, the price at the pump cannot be proportionate to the price of the crude oil. By reducing taxes and excise duties in Italy, the cost per liter would be lower, similar to other European countries, even without reaching the mythological 50 cents per liter which we cyclically return to talk about (price without taxes and excise duties). All countries tax fuel, Italy remains at the top of the ranking for the tax weight per liter: an impact of 1 euro per liter, according to a Federcontribuenti survey some time ago. In the United States, gasoline costs about half of what we pay for it in Italy.