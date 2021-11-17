Petrol and diesel, updated fuel prices

Since the end of 2020, refueling the car has been increasingly expensive. Oil and natural gas have pushed the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane cars towards a surge, with record peaks recorded in October. Now the trend has stabilized, but will it last?

The surge that has caused the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane to soar at the moment seems to have settled and for a couple of weeks the cost of fuels has been stabilizing, with substantially minimal fluctuations. However, due to the surge in recent months, the price to be paid for refueling is among the highest in the last decade and a reliable forecast on the future evolution collides with divergent opinions and cannot ignore further “black swans. “. Events as unpredictable as they are traumatic, such as the pandemic which had dramatic effects on the supply chain, on the extraction of raw materials and on the entire logistics sector. And with the addition of a pinch of geopolitical tensions, oil and natural gas prices have risen steadily and steadily for over a year now, dragging up those of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane. The latter, even with record increases. From the end of October, however, the situation appears to have stabilized due to the combined effect of various factors. So let’s take stock by remembering that the risk of new increases and energy crises is still lurking.

METHANE: SALTED RAW MATERIALS – Before analyzing fuel prices and to better understand their dynamics, it is interesting to focus briefly on the trend of raw materials. Starting from oil, the European Brent between November 2020 and the same month of 2021 went from 44 to 82 dollars a barrel, with peaks of 85 dollars. Similar speech for the American WTI, which went from 41 to 81 dollars in the last twelve months, even touching 84 dollars. The increase in the wholesale price of natural gas, a category that also includes methane, was much more marked, which went from 58 euros per MWh to 217 euros.

AVERAGE PRICES: SERVED – The increases in the prices of raw materials translate into increases in fuel prices. According to the calculations of Quotidiano Energia – on the basis of data from the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise updated to 4 November – it notes that in the plants served the average price charged for unleaded gasoline is 1,889 euros / liter, with traditional operators practicing average prices between 1,828 and 1,960 euros / liter, while the white pumps with no logo 1,788. As for diesel, the average is 1,761 euros / liter, with the outlets of the companies practicing average prices between 1,699 and 1,827 euros / liter and the white pumps 1,658. On the gas front, LPG ranges from 0.822 to 0.846 euros / liter (white pumps 0.813); methane ranges from 1.610 to 1.875 euros per kg, (white pumps 1.604 euros / kg). Here is the guide to save on refueling.

THE AVERAGE PRICES: SELF-SERVICE – As for self-service systems, according to Quotidiano Energia, the average price of gasoline stands at 1,751 euros per liter, with the main brands between 1,748 and 1,760 euros / liter and white pumps at 1,738. The average price charged for diesel is 1.616 euros / liter, with oil companies positioned between 1.615 and 1.624 euros / liter and white pumps at 1.607.

