petrol at 1.95 and methane over 2 euros unprecedented escalation at risk for the transport sector and its related industries – Targatocn.it

The dark of the energy increases hits hard, especially with regard to gas (considered the greenest), which doubles, compared to diesel and petrol which are however constantly increasing.

To find such high fuel prices, you have to go back to 2014. In the last few days there have been more price increases, with gasoline that has come to cost as much as 1.95 euros per liter (for the “served”, up to 1.74 for self-service), while diesel also costs 1.84 euros per liter (always in “served” mode, while for do-it-yourself it costs an average of 1.70 euros per liter). For methane, according to a study by the Mise, conducted together with the magazine ‘Altro Consumo’, the increase in the last three months has been over 25%. Today the price of methane exceeds 2 euros per kilo.

The surge would be mainly due to the increase in contract prices for the month of October. Other reasons include the poor planning in the supply of fuels with a low level of site storage, the increased demand for energy following the Asian economic recovery, the substantial cuts in supply to Europe by Russia caused by maintenance work and the unstoppable escalation of commodity prices.

“The situation is very critical – points out Giorgio Felici, President of Confartigianato Imprese Piemonte – and is in danger of bringing the transport sector and its related industries to its knees. The most penalized companies are those that have replaced their vehicles with Euro 6, which all go to Adblue, the additive that cuts the nitrogen emissions of Euro 5 and 6 diesel engines. designed to break down nitric oxide. It is a pity, however, that one of the largest Adblue producers has stopped production and companies that have changed their means to protect the environment find themselves unable to even turn on their vehicles today. First they invite us to support alternative fuels with the intermittent car block and then they impose unsustainable costs on us, with the paradox that all the companies that have not invested in the change of vehicles and have not made the conversion are free to circulate “.

Confartigianato Imprese has activated with the competent ministries asking for immediate interventions to solicit price control. Furthermore, there is the risk of undermining the huge efforts made by the Government in supporting the development of biomethane for transport through PNRR funds.

“We are facing an unprecedented price escalation – he concludes Giovanni Rosso, President of haulers of Confartigianato Imprese Piemonte – which leads day after day to increase the bill paid by transporters and motorists for the full tank of fuel. On an annual basis only for refueling at the pump, the increases are 413 euros more per family, in the case of petrol cars, and 399 euros more for a diesel. At this rate, the entire road transport sector will be overwhelmed by an unprecedented crisis, nullifying the timid signs of recovery ”.