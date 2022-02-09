Petrol at € 2 per liter, stinged at € 400: now comes this too

The expensive petrol is literally bringing Italian families to their knees.

Now every day, consumer protection associations monitor the increases and unfortunately the results are disheartening. The 1.80 threshold has now been exceeded euro per liter and quickly approaches € 2.

Unfortunately for Italian families there is no positive news at all. As if that were not enough, the tremendous sting that doubled the costs of energy and gas in 12 months, even gasoline is always breaking new records. Consumer protection associations explain that the blow to each family unit will be around € 400 and too many families will not make it. It is the oil market that is constantly registering new rises.

Families in trouble

Energy market experts point out that oil producing countries are holding the taps tight and this is continually driving up costs. But what is the government doing in the meantime? Vague promises of bonuses and interventions arrive from the world of politics and consumer associations are strongly asking us to go in this direction. Unfortunately, however, to date there is absolutely nothing concrete. Yet the hikes may only be at the beginning. In fact both the oil and natural gas markets continue to grow at full capacity and gradually the increases of these two raw materials we find them at the petrol pump.

New price increases

But the gas station attendants are not there to play the part of speculators and indeed they are the first to be hit by these absurd price increases. According to some trade associations, as much as 30% of petrol stations are in serious economic difficulty and may even be forced to close. But how can motorists stem this continuing series of hikes? Consumer protection associations are strongly calling for government interventions but at the same time urge motorists to use the car as little as possible and to prefer public transport.

Read also: Car tax, setback: new deadlines and the withdrawal of number plates can be triggered

Also highly recommended are the car sharing applications that allow you to divide the costs of a journey that you make together. That said the forecasts for gasoline Diesel and LPG are truly bleak and the increases are likely to continue. Definitely a good idea to turn to the so-called White Pumps that is to say that the petrol stations who are not part of the big circuits and usually charge a little lower prices.