Petrol, diesel and methane prices: all rising

The prices of gasoline and diesel fuel are rising again at the beginning of the year. Average prices at the pump are up sharply after the hikes in recommended prices decided between Friday and Saturday by the major brands. Even the methane liquid (LNG).

The following are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta Quotidiana, measured at 8 am on Sunday 9 January on about 15 thousand plants.

SELF SERVICE

Self-service petrol at 1,737 euros / liter (+7 thousandths, 1,744 companies, 1,719 white pumps)

Diesel at 1.603 euros / liter (+7, companies 1.609, white pumps 1.588).

SERVED

Petrol served at 1,867 euros / liter (+6, 1,916 companies, 1,775 white pumps)

Diesel at 1,740 euros / liter (+8, 1,788 companies, 1,645 white pumps).

LPG and CNG

LPG served at € 0.821 / liter (unchanged, companies 0.827, white pumps 0.813)

Methane served at 1,789 euros / kg (+2, 1,845 companies, 1,744 white pumps)

LNG 2,434 euros / kg (+20, companies 2,437 euros / kg, white pumps 2,426 euros / kg).

AVERAGE PRICES ON THE HIGHWAY

Self-service petrol 1,821 euros / liter (2,039 served)

Self-service diesel fuel 1,701 euro / liter (served 1,940)

LPG 0.920 euros / liter

Methane 2,115 euros / kg, LNG 2,461 euros / kg.