petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrids, video, Land Rover

The new Range Rover 2022, which has increased the level of luxury and elegance with a series of new contents, has also introduced a series of technical improvements and evolutions that hide under the skin, such as those relating to engine range, capable of taking Land Rover’s new premium SUV to a new standard of efficiency and sustainability.

To the advanced Ingenium petrol and diesel engines with technology 48-volt mild hybrid, the new Range Rover completes the range with new efficient ones Extended Range six-cylinder plug-in hybrids and with a new one V8 petrol. The latter represents the new top of the SUV range, thanks to the performance guaranteed by the new 4.4-liter eight-cylinder twin-turbo petrol with 530 hp and 750 Nm of maximum torque that allows the new Range Rover to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds Dynamic Launch activated.

Two new plug-in hybrid engines

The new ibridi plug-in they deliver respectively 510 hp and 440 hp of power, offering CO2 emissions below 30 g / km, as well as a range in full electric mode of up to 100 kilometers. Both plug-in hybrid versions take advantage of the great 38.2 kWh battery, with a useful capacity of 31.8 kWh, mounted under the floor, with the possibility, thanks to the 50 kW DC fast charge, to recover up to 80% of the charge in less than an hour. If for the moment the maximum of electrification is represented by the plug-in hybrid versions, we already know that this will be an intermediate step towards an even greener future that leads us to 2024, when an all-electric Range Rover will join the range.

This is the complete range of engines of the new Range Rover:

Gas

  • P360 – six-cylinder 3.0-liter MHEV 360 hp and 500 Nm;
  • P400 – six-cylinder 3.0-liter MHEV 400 hp and 550 Nm;
  • P530 – eight cylinder 4.4 liter 530 hp and 750 Nm.

Diesel

  • D250 – six-cylinder 3.0-liter MHEV 249 hp and 600 Nm;
  • D300 – six-cylinder 3.0-liter MHEV 300 hp and 650 Nm;
  • D350 – six-cylinder 3.0-liter MHEV 350 hp and 700 Nm;

Plug-in hybrids (not available at launch)

  • P440e – six-cylinder 3.0-liter PHEV 400 hp and 620 Nm;
  • P510e – six-cylinder 3.0-liter PHEV 510 hp and 700 Nm.

