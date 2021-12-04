Petrol discount? Irrisorio Fiasco for the regional App A saving of just two cents per liter that does not appeal

The “petrol question”, especially in the city, is taking on truly paradoxical tones. In the capital’s pumps, fuel is getting closer and closer to 2 euros (yesterday there were maximum values ​​of 1,889 euros per liter) while, for example, moving a few kilometers south and reaching Cantù, the savings are almost 20 cents per liter. , with the fuel sold yesterday also at 1,699 euros.

If we add to all this the flop of the first days of the petrol discount card, the new App wanted by the Lombardy Region to get the discount in petrol stations within 10 kilometers from the border, we understand how everything is assuming, as mentioned, the forms of paradox.

In Switzerland, for example in Chiasso, petrol costs 1.60 euros and in Cantù, as mentioned, 1.699 euros. In the middle there is Como where it also reaches 1,899 euros per liter. However, still in the capital burdened by expensive gasoline, there is the brand new App for the fuel discount that takes away “well” (so to speak of course) two cents per liter. A reduction that brings the cost of gasoline in Como – keeping the previous reference good – to a ceiling of 1.897 euros. Definitely out of business.

