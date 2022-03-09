petrol for less than 2 euros, the assault on the Lion of Lonato

Speaking of unleaded gasoline, it is certainly among the cheapest in the province of Brescia: the latest available survey indicates € 1,977 per liter. Then 1,976 euros / l for diesel, 0.798 euros / l for LPG, 2,499 euros / kg for methane. It is the Iper brand distributor of the Il Leone shopping center in Lonato, which – in the face of the high prices now prevailing, even for fuels – last weekend was literally stormed by motorists from all over the world.

Assault on the service area of ​​the Leone di Lonato

Arrived en masse, even outside the province, to fill up with gas, petrol or diesel and thus prepare for further increases in the coming days. Insiders report that such a thing had perhaps never been seen before: the queues for access reached well beyond the entrance to the ring road, especially on Sunday. And on the same day in a few hours the management system went haywire due to too many requests.

That is: the electronic payment system with debit cards and credit cards has stopped, and again the machine that collects the banknotes had collected so many that it could no longer accept them. The receipt paper has also run out.

Unfortunately, the price increase alarm was already a reality in mid-February. In the latest comprehensive survey on the city’s petrol stations, we had already intercepted the approach of unleaded petrol to the 2 euro threshold.

The cheapest distributors in the city and hinterland

Today, as is known, achieved and exceeded, even for diesel: the now famous Observe prices of the Ministry of Economic Development reports few, very few service areas between Brescia and the hinterland where it is possible to find petrol or diesel that costs less than 2 euros per liter.

They are (really) counted on the fingers of one hand. This happens, for example, at 3G Carburanti at km 182 of the former Statale 11, in the territory of Rezzato, where on the morning of Tuesday 8 March petrol is € 1.99 / l and diesel is € 1.879 / l. Or at Eni in Castenedolo, at km 53 + 977 of the Sp236 Goitese: here gasoline is € 1,989 / l and diesel is € 1,879 / l.

And again, at the Auchan distributor in Roncadelle, where both green and diesel fuel are fixed at € 1.99 / l; at the IP of Via Fermi in Gussago (1,969 euros / l for petrol and 1,869 euros / l for diesel). Finally, some distributors in the city: the Retitalia in Via Serenissima (petrol at 1,969 euros / l and diesel at 1,869 euros / l) and Via Labirinto (petrol at 1,969 euros / l and diesel at 1,869 euros / l), still in Via Serenissima the Esso (petrol at 1.959 euros / l and diesel at 1.939 euros / l), the flagless petrol station in Via San Polo 70, where petrol is at 1.909 euros / l and diesel at 1.899 euros / l (but the latest survey is on Monday March 7).