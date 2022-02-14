Petrol: managers in government, without risk of closure interventions – Under the Lens

The Angac / Confsal petrol stations “strongly denounce that, if a quick resolution is not taken, these increases will lead to the closure of many fuel distribution plants”. This is what the managers write in a letter sent to Prime Minister Mario Draghi and to the Ministers of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility Enrico Giovannini who therefore ask for “an urgent meeting in order to give the our proactive and constructive contribution in solving the problem of expulsion from the world of work of many workers, worsening the employment crisis even more “.

Angac / Confsal reminds that the category, “with a sense of responsibility and professionalism in its essential public service figure, did not shirk, during the state of emergency of the pandemic of these 2 years, to give its own contribution in the defense of the territory and in the supply of fuel to Italian citizens “. The gas station attendants also warn that “to aggravate the state of suffering today are the expensive fuel, which reduces sales, aggravates bank exposure and consequently our earnings, and the expensive bills, which exponentially increases the costs of our companies. “.