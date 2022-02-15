Petrol: Mild, at 1,835 euros, consumers, never like this since 2012 – Economy

Petrol prices have never been higher since 2012 and recent increases will translate into a sting of over 400 euros per family per year. The alarm was raised by consumers commenting on the new weekly data released today by the Mite which see gasoline reach an average of 1.835 euros / liter, diesel fuel 1.708 euros / liter. Codacons, Assoutenti and the National Consumers Union therefore ask the government to intervene quickly to stop the price rush.

“Today gasoline costs 22.4% more than a year ago, while 24.4% more is spent on diesel – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – For the pockets of consumers this is an increase from +16.75 euros to full, which determines an annual sting of almost +402 euros per family only due to higher refueling costs “.

It is, he says, increases that are having direct effects on retail prices “and that represent an emergency comparable to that of bills: for this reason we are asking the Government today to intervene urgently, by enacting an ad hoc decree to counter growth without stop of the petrol and diesel price lists “, concludes Rienzi.

Assoutenti points out that these days the fuel prices mark the highest levels of the last 10 years, and at the pump the prices of gasoline and diesel are back to the records recorded in 2012, when the green was sold above 1.830 euros per liter. “The new fuel records are producing cascading increases in the retail prices of a multitude of products and weigh like a boulder on the pockets of Italians – says President Furio Truzzi -. The combined bills / gasoline will have enormous effects on purchasing power. of citizens, and risks causing a sharp decline in household consumption in 2022 “. Truzzi therefore asks the government to study measures aimed at combating the cost of petrol, “starting with the indispensable sterilization of VAT and a reduction in the weight of excise duties, a measure that now seems no longer to be postponed”.

A similar request also comes from the UNC which notes that diesel fuel which breaks through the threshold of 1.7 euros per liter is a new record. “Petrol in self-service mode, after having passed the barrier of 1.8 euros per liter last week, which had not happened since 11 March 2013, continues its run reaching 1.835 euros per liter” says Massimiliano Dona, president of National Consumers Union. And remember that since the beginning of the year, in a month and a half, a liter of petrol has risen by more than 11 cents, equal to 5 euros and 78 cents for a full tank of 50 liters “says Dona.” The government cannot turning away “and” there is an urgent need to reduce excise duties by at least 20 cents. In this way, even counting the VAT it would return to a reasonable value, with petrol below 1.6 euros per liter “, concludes Dona.