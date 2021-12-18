Petrol, prices change again in December

After the rising trend of costs of petrol, diesel and LPG, finally in December there is a turnaround regarding fuel prices. In fact, comparing the monthly data of the Ministry of Economic Development with the weekly average of prices, from 06/12/2021 to 12/12/2021, the figures are lower than last month.

The prices of petrol, gas and LPG are changing again

As it turns out from the data provided by Mise, published on 13 December 2021 (relating to the period 06/12/2021 – 12/12/2021), i fuel prices compared to the previous survey, they recorded a decrease equal to:

– 7.55 for the gas

– 7.38 for the diesel fuel

– 6.98 for the LPG

The weekly average of the national prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, as well as heating oil and fuel oils is published every Tuesday after 12 noon. The data refer to the week (from Monday to Sunday) preceding the day of the survey. Furthermore, it should be added that for fuels usually only fuel is taken into account prices charged in self-service mode.

The new prices of petrol, gas and LPG

A weighted monthly average is then processed from the average weekly prices, with the days of presence of that price over the course of the month.

In November 2021, the Mise registered monthly average fuel prices and fuels equal to:

Petrol 1,746.52 (€ / 1,000 liters)

Car diesel 1,610.48 (€ / 1,000 liters)

LPG 833.89 (€ / 1.000 liters)

Heating oil 1,398.67 (€ / 1,000 liters)

OC fluid BTZ 915.77 (€ / 1.000 kg)

OC denso BTZ 611,05 (€ / 1.000 kg)

Figures, these, all of them increasing compared to the previous two months, i.e. September and October 2021.

The good news, as mentioned above, is that this upward trend has finally reversed. These, in fact, are the prices updated on 13 December 2021:

Petrol 1,725.35 (€ / 1,000 liters)

Car diesel 1,590.37 (€ / 1,000 liters)

LPG 822.16 (€ / 1.000 liters)

Heating oil 1,384.68 (€ / 1,000 liters)

OC fluid BTZ 898.36 (€ / 1,000 kg, the only increase compared to the previous month)

OC denso BTZ 595,89 (€ / 1.000 kg)

Prices on the rise, those of petrol fall but all the others go up: the new updated price list

If on the transport front the increase of prices fuel seems to have stopped, the same – unfortunately – can not be said of other services. We have talked to you here about the “Christmas sting” and how everything will cost more in December (from gifts to shopping). On the bills front, however, here all the increases in electricity and gas. Finally, for food products and services, here is the latest updated price list, with all the increases.