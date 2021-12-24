Petrol, prices drop (slightly) but methane skyrockets: what to know – Corriere.it

The storm on fuel prices at the petrol, diesel and LPG pump subsides. But the prices of methane imported almost entirely from abroad remain worrying. To take stock of the daily relay that reports the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development detected at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants.

Let’s start with self-service petrol. In this case the price is stable at 1,723 euros / liter (1,728 companies, 1,711 white pumps) as well as 1,590 euros / liter for diesel (1,593 companies, 1,580 white pumps). Slight drop for petrol served at 1,856 euros / liter (-1 thousandth, companies 1,904, white pumps 1,768) and for diesel at 1,729 euros / liter (-1, 1,777 companies, 1,639 white pumps). The LPG served instead marks € 0.822 / liter (unchanged, companies 0.829, white pumps 0.814). On the other hand, methane costs € 1,766 / kg (+19, companies 1,805, white pumps 1,735), LNG 2,091 euros / kg (+4, companies € 2,086 / kg, white pumps € 2,095 / kg).



On the highway The relay also reports the prices on the motorways, particularly beaten in these days of Christmas holidays. Self-service petrol costs 1,814 euros / liter (2,036 served), self-service diesel costs 1,693 euros / liter (served 1,937), LPG 0,921 euros / liter. While methane and LNG amounted to € 1,989 / kg and € 2,077 / kg respectively.

