Petrol prices in Naples today, here’s where it costs less to do it: four out of ten are white pumps

The cost of the gas it has gone up and will probably continue to do so. The data of these days, updated weekly from Mildcertify that fuel prices – average 1,835 euros per liter – they have never been higher since 2012 and the recent increases will translate into a sting of over 400 euros per family per year. However, there are petrol stations that resist the price increases and are still able to supply fuel below 1,750 euros per liter: a Naples – according to the data provided by the Mise fuel price observatory, updated to February 2022 – there are ten of them. Four of these, however, are white pumpsthat is, without a recognized brand: the latter therefore do not guarantee the quality of the fuel.

The cheapest distributor in Naples is located in via Cilea: AB Fuel, where the cost is fixed at 1,592 euros per liter. 1,678 euros per liter is instead the price of petrol distributed by the point Totalerg of the Di Benedetto brothers, in via Nicolini. The distributor closes this podium Q8 of via Volpicella, with 1.709 euros per liter.

In fourth place is another Q8 point, theEasy Jumpers located in via delle Ville Romane: here gasoline costs 1,719 euros per liter. Minimal difference with the Totalerg – 1,720 euros per liter – in via Don Bosco. L’Ewa Capodichino in via Caserta al Bravo instead sells fuel at 1,725, while the price of gasoline communicated by the distributor is 1,749 euros per liter Mylton of via Argine. Same price for three distributors with the brand IPto close this special ranking: those located in via Andrea Doria, via Cavalleggeri and via Traiano.