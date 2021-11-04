Petrol, prices out of control: you fly to 2 euros. “Unsustainable”

The expensive fuel shows no sign of abating: if diesel is still “reasoned”, the price of gas it skyrocketed by touching 2 euros per liter on the All Saints’ Bridge as we wrote on Giornale.it. The situation for Italian families is becoming unsustainable, these prices force them to spend € 440 more per year just to be able to move their car and go to work.

What lies behind the price increases

The crisis also affects the entire gas station sector, which sees a drastic reduction in customers (who can travel by car or on two wheels) in addition to the net gain, which is still very low. The reason for the unjustified increases, however, could be avoided or limited to a minimum because the fault is always theirs, of the excise duty that could be avoided. “ These increases are exaggerated, especially since there is no real reason to justify them – affirms a The nation Salvatore Chiaracane, employee of Cs Petroli – Over 70% of the price is made from old excise duties, without those the price would be much more reasonable for everyone. Not to mention the margin for us gas stations, which is very low “.

Everywhere you go, there is a continuous moaning and grumbling: regardless of the oil company, the employees are as tired as the people. “ People complain a lot. There are no logical reasons for this price hike, we also don’t know how to do it and what to tell customers “says an Agip employee.” Everyone lives these rises badly – explains Andrea Rossi, from Timber in viale Fanti in Florence – People don’t get gas anymore unless absolutely necessary, try to run for cover. Fewer and fewer people fill up, it’s getting really hard “.

Problems for hauliers

There are those who, for work, always and only travel on wheels: it is above all the category of hauliers to suffer the greatest inconveniences due to the increases in fuel prices. A sector practically brought to its knees with every passing week: on the horizon the specter of closures and bankruptcies. “ Our sector was in severe crisis before this price increase, now I’m afraid that many companies will be forced to close or halve their jobs. There will be a regional meeting on Saturday, and I have personally decided that I will ask for the work to be stopped until there are answers and concrete help. I don’t want to block the roads, but we can’t go on like this “, says Maurizio Battiston, Cna Fita president of freight transport in Florence.

To return to the problem of excise duties, in this situation only the State emerges as the winner: according to the studies office of the CGIA (Association of artisans and small businesses), with the resumption of travel and the increase in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG, the he treasury will obtain a treasury amounting to approximately one billion of Euro. The Association, in fact, explains that in the face of the surge in crude oil that has occurred since the beginning of the year, the revenue for the state coffers has also increased, which applies VAT at 22% on the taxable base of fuels. And then there are also excise duties, therefore a double taxation. In short, richer state and poorer citizens: history repeats itself.