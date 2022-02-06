Petrol skyrocketing, 400 euros more per year for families

“If prices are not calmed, a family will spend about 400 euros more a year just for refueling”. Mina Busi, president of Adiconsum Bergamo, raises the alarm and points out that “the increases were not so high for nine years”. In fact, in recent months, the trend in fuel prices has always been on the rise. “Only this month – says Renato Mora, president of the Italian Federation of road fuel plant managers (Figisc) of Ascom Bergamo – gasoline and diesel have increased by 10 cents: today (yesterday for the reader, ed) the price of gasoline at the do from you it is 1,849 euros per liter and at the beginning of the year it was 1,749, while diesel oil has gone from 1,599 euros per liter to 1,699. Both diesel and petrol have reached the 2 euro threshold “. Widening the gaze, in one year the green increased by 21.4%, while the diesel marks a + 23.5%. “Consumers are alarmed – explains Busi – and the cases of citizens who are no longer able to meet the financial commitments they had made two years ago are increasing because, in addition to the problems caused by the pandemic, those deriving from the high cost of living have been added . But what will be more dramatic is that these increases will have further consequences, some of which are already manifesting themselves because the increase in prices at the petrol pump affects not only the final consumer but also the cost of retail products, given that in Italy about 85% of goods travel by road: for example, the working lunch in many restaurants has gone from 10 to 15 euros, this means that the performance of the craftsmen who are forced to move constantly will also increase ».

“The increase in the price of fuel – continues Christian Perria, president of Federconsumatori Bergamo – once again falls on the pockets of consumers, also because it is a non-deferrable expense especially for those who go to work by car and that, other things are added to the increase in electricity and gas bills ». Precisely for this reason, the representatives of the two consumer associations ask that “the government intervene by reducing VAT or excise duties, some of which are truly anachronistic, such as those for financing the war in Ethiopia”.