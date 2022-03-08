Petrol, the cost in the Livorno distributors

A real sting, the one that is hitting motorists these days. The cost from the gasalso to Livornoin fact, has almost everywhere exceeded the threshold of two euros to the liter. A surge caused by the increase in the price of oil, which has now reached 120 euros per barrel, on which, in addition to the lack of agreement between the OPEC countries on the increase in production and the negative trend of the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar (which at 1.09), the war in Ukraine is also making its effects felt.

All factors that are pushing companies to adjust the prices of petrol, diesel, diesel and methane upwards almost daily, although it must be remembered that the cost of fuel only partially affects the final price, also determined by the logistical costs of transporting the fuel. and from the excise duties, historically very high in Italy.

Petrol prices in Livorno: the cheapest distributors

There gasin Livorno, is now over two euros per liter in all distributors in the mode served, with peaks of 2.359 and 2.409. It doesn’t get much better in the mode self service, with prices ranging between 1,849 and 2,209 euros per liter. The price of the diesel fuelwhich in the served mode varies between 1.907 and 2.149 and in the self mode between 1.709 and 2.089. Methane And LPGfinally, they amounted to around 1.699 and 0.859 / 0.907 euros per liter, respectively.

These are the cheapest distributors in the municipality of Livorno according to the website of the Ministry of Economic Development:

Esso viale Petrarca (self): petrol 1,989, diesel 1,859

Tamoil via Firenze (self): petrol 1,989, diesel 1,889

Ip via Leonardo da Vinci (self): petrol 1,999, diesel 1,879

Ip via Vespucci (self): petrol 1,999, diesel 1,879

Ip via Firenze (self): petrol 1,999, diesel 1,889

Aci via del Littorale (self and served): self-service petrol 1,989, diesel 1,949; served 2.189 petrol, 2.149 diesel

Aci viale Ippolito Nievo (self and served): self-service petrol 1,989, diesel 1,949; served 2.189 petrol, 2.149 diesel

Eni via delle Cateratte (self and served): self-service petrol 1,999, diesel 1,899; served 2.179 petrol, 2.07 diesel

For the detailed prices of each individual distributor in the municipality of Livorno (the date of the last update is shown for each of them) consult this link: https://carburanti.mise.gov.it/OssparmiSearch/ricerca.