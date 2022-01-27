Petrol, the price is skyrocketing and a full tank is a drain – Time





Filippo Caleri January 26, 2022

Ecological transition and a cleaner world that everyone wants so far is being paid for by families and motorists. Fuel prices have skyrocketed. So in just one week the fuel tank for the car has risen by over one euro. For a 50-liter tank, you have to take out 1.22 euros more for petrol and 1.35 euros for diesel.

This is the final cost effect of oil spikes in recent weeks. The average price of the self-service greenhouse yesterday cost 2.43 cents more than a week ago, going from € 1.754 to € 1.778. The price list thus reached its highest level since September 2013. The cost of diesel also rose sharply from 1.620 to 1.647 euros. A further burden on Italian families who are already grappling with rising energy prices. Not only.

In Italy 85% of goods travel on rubber and that the increases in fuel have immediate repercussions on the price lists of marketed goods. So how to put it, the Italian nuclei are forced to pay a heavy duty for the geopolitical events affecting gas producers. The new gasoline record, according to Coldiretti, «worsens Italy’s competitive gap, which has to face costs for freight transport 11% higher than the European average for a value of 13 billion a year. All with an even more evident snowball effect on the shopping cart ».

To suffer the effects, adds the association led by Cesare Prandini, “is the entire agri-food system where the costs of logistics come to affect up to 35% of the total costs for fruit and vegetables”. Consumers, of course, were also furious. For the National Consumers Union “since the beginning of the year, a liter of gasoline has increased by almost 6 cents (5.90), equal to 2.95 euros fully, diesel by over 6 cents (6.18) , equivalent to 3.9 euros for a refueling, equal to 74 euros on an annual basis “. According to the UN president, Massimiliano Dona, this means that “in just 4 weeks, fuel prices have recovered, with interest, all they had lost in a month and a half, with the uninterrupted decline recorded from mid-November to the end of Last year”. The price increases at the pump, on an annual basis, are equivalent to “a sting equal to 363 euros for petrol and 361 euros for C diesel” added the Unc.

On the same wavelength the Codacons. For the president Carlo Rienzi, «gasoline with an average price of 1,778 euros per liter costs 20.4% more than a year ago. Diesel (1,647 euros / liter) increased by + 22.3% in one year, increases that have direct effects on consumer spending: a family now spends € 362.4 more per year only for refueling. because of the price increases at the pump “.