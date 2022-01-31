Petrol, the price rises also due to the double tax. What it is and its effects – Corriere.it

The increases in energy prices not only affect electricity and gas bills, but also the price of fuel used for road haulage. From January 2021 the value of a liter increased by 30 cents: from € 1.35 a year ago to € 1.65 now. The recorded growth of + 22.3%. what can be deduced from the measurements carried out by the study office of the Italian General Confederation of Handicrafts (Cgia) of Mestre, Venice. For a heavy vehicle of over 11 tons, a full tank is close to 150 euros. A truck runs on average 100,000 kilometers a year and consumes approximately 3.5 liters per kilometer. Compared to the prices of a year ago, a hauler has suffered an increase in the cost of fuel of almost 8,600 euros for each vehicle.

A tax on the tax There are 98,000 companies that deal with transport in Italy.With the resumption of travel and the surge in prices at the petrol, diesel and LPG pump, the CGIA has estimated that in 2021 the state treasury collected a higher revenue of about one billion euros, applying 22% VAT on the taxable basis of fuels. If we then take into account that this tax base also contains excise duties – underlines the mestrina association – this is a typical example of double taxation, or a “tax on taxes”. This is a formula that weighs on a fundamental sector, if we consider that in Italy about 70% of goods move by road and 89% of goods transport by road is the prerogative of national transport. Over the past twelve months, an 11-tonne lorry has undergone an increase of 69 euros to travel along the Venice-Turin motorway. On the Milan-Rome, Bologna-Naples and Rome-Trento, however, the increase is around 100 euros. Finally, on the Reggio Calabria-Rome and the Genoa-Bari, the increases for each vehicle are respectively 120 and 156 euros.



Help for hauliers In the face of these data, the Cgia of Mestre asks the government to give back to Italian citizens, in particular to hauliers and those who use a vehicle on a daily basis for professional reasons (taxi drivers, car hirers, commercial agents), this treasury of one billion, suggesting, for example, an increase in the tax credit on fuels that is paid quarterly to transporters. The weight of excise duties on the price at the fuel pump – underlines the research office – is impressive: on unleaded petrol it accounts for 41%, on diesel for 37.5% and on LPG for 18%.

Source link