Petrol, the price rises to 1,778 euros, the highest since 2013

The expensive gasoline affects the cost of many products But the increases in energy prices, consumers recall, also affect the cost of numerous retail products, “considering that in Italy 85% of goods travel by road, and that higher transport costs correspond to retail price lists. more expensive, with double damage to the pockets of families “observes the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi. And of course upstream, businesses too are suffering from the flare-up in fuel prices. According to Coldiretti, the new record of the petrol price list “aggravates Italy’s competitive gap, which has to face costs for freight transport 11% higher than the European average for a value of 13 billion a year. with an even more evident snowball effect on the shopping cart “. To suffer the effects, she adds, “is the entire agri-food system where the costs of logistics come to affect up to 35% of the total costs for fruit and vegetables”.

“A sting equal to 363 euros for petrol and 361 euros for diesel” In making the calculations, the National Consumers Union states that “since the beginning of the year, a liter of gasoline has increased by almost 6 cents (5.90), equal to 2.95 euros full, diesel by over 6 cents. cent (6.18), equivalent to 3.9 euros for a refueling, equal to 74 euros on an annual basis “. The UNC president, Massimiliano Dona, observes that “in just 4 weeks, fuel prices have recovered, with interest, all they had lost in a month and a half, with the uninterrupted decline recorded from mid-November until the end of Last year”. The jump in the price at the pump, on an annual basis, is equivalent to “a sting equal to 363 euros for petrol and 361 euros for diesel” underlines the UNC.

Emergency with negative effects on the economic system The president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi, speaks of “a real emergency, with negative effects on the entire economic system” and “repercussions on inflation” for which he calls for “government intervention because the purchasing power of citizens will suffer a severe backlash and the consequences will be felt directly on consumption “.

“Disappointing government measures” In defining the government’s measures to contain the increases in energy bills as “disappointing” (in the first quarter of 2022, 5.5 billion was allocated to families and businesses, ed), Assoutenti urges the Executive “to intervene effectively on fuels” by introducing “tools capable of sterilizing VAT and reducing excise duties (items which, added together, account for 60% of every liter of gasoline sold in Italy) when the prices at the pump rise above a certain threshold “. At an industrial level, in fact, the cost of gasoline is lower than the European average of 5 cents and 7.5 cents for diesel, reminds the Unione Energie per la Mobility (the association of companies in the oil sector operating in Italy). .