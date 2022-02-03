Petrol, the rise continues: self price at 1,812 euros per liter – News

The rise in prices charged on the fuel network continues. Based on the processing by Quotidiano Energia of the data at 8 am yesterday communicated by the operators to the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise, the national average price of petrol in self mode increases to 1.812 euros / liter (yesterday 1.809), with the various brands included between 1,802 and 1,833 euros / liter (no logo 1,789). The average price charged for self diesel rises to 1,687 euros / liter (yesterday 1,683) with companies positioned between 1,680 and 1,698 euros / liter (no logo 1,671). As for the service, for gasoline the average price charged goes to 1.945 euros / liter (yesterday 1,940) with colored systems showing average prices between 1,883 and 2,034 euros / liter (no logo 1,836). The average of the diesel served rises to 1,824 euros / liter (yesterday 1,818) with the sales points of the companies with average prices between 1,762 and 1,898 euros / liter (no logo 1,718). The prices charged for LPG range from 0.818 to 0.838 euros / liter (no logo 0.812). Finally, the average price of auto methane is positioned between 1.806 and 1.924 (no logo 1.742), with the maximum value decreasing.

The price of gasoline at the pump well exceeds 1.8 euros per liter throughout Italy, with price lists continuing to rise day after day, aggravating Italians’ spending on supplies and heavily affecting retail prices. This is what he writes Assoutenti in a note pointing out how the price lists of petrol and diesel have not reached such high levels since 2013. “Diesel has made a real leap and costs almost a quarter more today than last year – explains the president Furio Truzzi – Compared with the prices charged in February 2021, in fact, today on average the 24 is spent on diesel. % more, while petrol has undergone an increase of + 21.8%. For a full tank of fuel it is necessary to pay over 16 euros more than last year, with an annual sting equal to +389 euros per family in case for petrol cars, +392 euros in the case of diesel cars “. “In the face of this emergency, the Government has not yet adopted any measures, despite the increase in fuels causing double damage to families and businesses, aggravating the cost of supplies and causing a general increase in retail prices – continues Truzzi – for this reason. we ask Premier Draghi to convene the consumer associations in order to study measures aimed at combating the cost of petrol, starting with the indispensable reduction in VAT and excise duties “.