Petrol, the threshold of 1.8 euros per liter (average price in self mode) has been broken. For a full 15 euros more than a year ago

The price of fuel still rises, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Development breaks through 1.8 euros per liter as an average cost of gasoline. This is the price in self mode and shows an increase of 2 cents compared to 1,788 euros on Friday. The price, between the different brands, varies between 790 and 1,822 euros (no logo 1,778). The average price Self diesel instead rises to 1.676 euros per liter (Friday 1,661) with companies positioned between 1,667 and 1,688 euros (no logo 1,659). As for the service, for gasoline the average price charged is 1.933 euros per liter (Friday 1.918) with more than one point of sale exceeding 2 euros. There is also an increase in the prices charged for LPG, ranging from € 0.819 to € 0.836 per liter (no logo 0.813). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is positioned between 1,779 and 2,011 euros (no logo 1,740), with the minimum and maximum value growing. For a gasoline utilitarian this means that a full it costs about 15 euros more than a year ago.

Assoutenti notes that average prices on these values ​​have not been seen since March 2013. He therefore asks the government to intervene by reducing VAT and excise duties on petrol and diesel. Over the past year, the cost of the raw material, namely oil, has risen 63%. However, the cost of crude oil does matter only for about a third of the final price. Beyond 60% of the price ends up in taxes (fixed excise duties of € 0.72 and VAT of 22% which, in absolute values, increases with the increase in the overall cost). The rest roughly goes into refining, transportation and distribution costs.