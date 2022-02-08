Petrol, weekly price at 1,819 euros: the highest since 2012

According to Quotidiano Energia, moreover, new increases are expected on the distribution network, but the prices charged in the area, waiting for the intervention to be implemented, are little moved, registering only slight adjustments upwards especially in the served mode. Based on the processing of the data communicated by the operators to the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise, the national average price of petrol in self mode goes to 1.823

euro / liter (Monday it was 1,822), with the different brands ranging between 1,811 and 1,838 euro / liter (no logo 1,800). The average price of diesel self remains at 1.697 euros / liter with companies positioned between 1.689 and 1.713 euros / liter (no logo 1.683).

As for the service, for gasoline the average price charged rises to 1,955 euros / liter (Monday 1,953) with colored systems showing average prices between 1,890 and 2,039 euros / liter (no logo 1,849). The average amount of diesel served is 1,834 euros / liter (1,832 on Monday) with company sales points with average prices between 1,771 and 1,903 euros / liter (no logo 1,732).

The prices charged for LPG range from 0.819 to 0.834 euros / liter (no logo 0.813). Finally, the average price of natural gas for cars shows ups and downs and is positioned between 1.797 and 1.897 (no logo 1.757), with the minimum value slightly decreasing and the maximum increasing.