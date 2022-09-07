Petro’s foreign policy enters into controversy: from Nicaragua to Pinochet

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, left, shakes hands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro during his visit to Colombia on August 7, 2022. Fernando Vergara (AP)

The question put Camila Vallejo in trouble. The spokeswoman did not want to answer whether or not the Government of Chile shared Gustavo Petro’s statements the night before. The president of Colombia, as soon as the rejection in the referendum to modify the constitution was known, tweeted that he had revived the dictator Pinochet, despite the fact that even the Chilean center-left had opposed that text that was being voted on. At that time Gabriel Boric had not said a word. When he left, his response was slower and more conciliatory than his colleague’s. Petro had already become at that time the protagonist of a foreign plebiscite.

Nobody who knew him doubted that he would be a hyperactive president. After a last year of Iván Duque’s lethargy, Petro has started his Presidency at full speed. There is no topic that is strange to him or a matter on which he does not have a formed opinion. He himself has taken center stage in foreign policy. He aspires to be a regional leader. However, it is precisely these issues for which he is receiving the harshest criticism. International analysts wonder if he rushed to issue such a forceful judgment, in the middle of the count, before knowing the position of Boric himself, another representative of the new left with whom Petro has wasted harmony. And if the same thing happened to him two weeks ago, when he signed a letter of support for Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in response to the prison request that a prosecutor had presented. The matter could be interpreted as an interference in the justice of another country.

“Diplomacy is an art, it cannot be improvised. It has to be very well thought out,” says Angélica Rodríguez, professor and researcher at the Universidad del Norte, by phone. Hence, Twitter is loaded by the devil. You think it, you say it. Rodríguez believes that Petro has been right on key issues, such as the reestablishment of relations with Venezuela, making it clear that the status of asylum seekers will be protected. Or the conversations with Cuba or the United States, which have been more cordial than everyone imagined. She also believes that Petro has found an ally in the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, and that he has traveled to Lima to revitalize the Andean Community, after years of neglect.

Although there are some moles that have earned him internal criticism. Above all, that Colombia did not attend an OAS meeting in which a resolution condemning the Government of Nicaragua for persecuting the press and imprisoning opponents was going to be voted on. Many found here an obvious contradiction of a president who puts human rights at the center of his speech. Some believed that it was an ideological issue, since Daniel Ortega was a guerrilla like Petro. However, the Colombian Foreign Ministry insinuated to settle the controversy that at that time Colombia was negotiating the release of some political prisoners. Having joined the sentence, they argued, could jeopardize that plan. “That was said and it was said late. Not everyone understood it. There was a mishandling of communication, or rather no communication at all,” Rodríguez continues.

All the focus of the Petro government is on seeking total peace, that is, that the guerrillas that are still active and the drug gangs negotiate or submit to justice. The delivery of weapons by the FARC drastically reduced homicides in a country with a violent history. The purpose is to achieve this globally. Efforts in foreign policy are also directed in this direction, hence the election of Álvaro Leyva, an expert in peace processes, as foreign minister. To complete them, he will need the help of countries like Spain, which has already been willing to lend a hand, and above all Cuba and Venezuela, where the ELN leaders live and have ties with their governments. And, for now, all those steps have been taken.

Carolina Cepeda, a professor at the Javeriana University, warns of the tension of evaluating Petro based on the tweet about Chile (which he later clarified, although for social networks it was already too late) or his adherence to CFK’s cause. “These are controversial episodes, which generate a lot of conversation on Twitter. But the important thing is the formulation that she wants to give to her foreign policy. She knows that implementing changes at the internal level requires a strong foreign policy with issues such as climate change, anti-drug policy and the implementation of the peace agreements. And on all those points something has been done,” she explains.

Clearly, Petro’s outward look has a strong ideological character. But he does not stop working on the parameters of pragmatism, as he has always done throughout his entire political career. Otherwise, he would not have gotten to this point. “Both things: ideology and practicality, mixed with acts of profound clumsiness. But they also show that he is here to lead the region. With CFK it is very clear, it is an obvious gesture towards a country, Argentina, that came from being very distanced from Colombia”, adds Cepeda.

