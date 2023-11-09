Petro’s pension reform is not going to eliminate December allowances, as the network claims

“The Minister of Labor of the Petro government, in the pension reform bill, abolishes the additional December allowance, or Christmas bonus, for all pensioners in Colombia” (sic), thus begins a chain that leads to WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook (1, 2, 3) and Twitter has reached (1, 2, 3).

The message states that the Bill, in Article 91, “repeales Article 5 of Law 4 of 1976 and Article 50 of Law 100 of 1993, which establishes the right to this benefit” (sic) and, therefore, He asks the House of Representatives and the Senate to “withdraw the repeal.”

One of the accounts that shared the publication on Instagram was @fhernandezdiaz06 and it received more than 1,700 likes. We have verified this profile in the past for false information, which we recorded in our checks “Nicolas Petro did not tell Semana that his father used drugs in front of him and abused him” and ” Petro’s eldest daughter who sabotaged Paris: New “fake former porn actress Mia Khalifa in lead role.”

This series also appears in two public groups on Facebook: “Memes 100% Antipatristas”, which has 100,000 members and is dedicated to sharing publications against President Gustavo Petro, and “Bogotá Cabal”, led by Senator María Fernanda Cabal. Made in favor of. The opposition Democratic Center Party, and also criticized the Colombian President.

At ColombiaCheck, given its scope, we verified the information contained in the message and our conclusion is that it contains questionable content, since the pension reform initially considered abolishing Article 100 of Law 100 related to Christmas bonuses. In others it guaranteed it and in the submissions in favor of the initiative, the validity of this additional allowance has been reiterated and its payment clearly established.

In May we had already verified several dubious publications about the reform’s annual adjustment of pensions and the abolition of the Christmas allowance. You can read it in our article “Networks misinform about changes in allowances proposed in chain pension reform”.

What does pension reform say?

On March 22 of this year, the government of Gustavo Petro presented to Congress its bill to change the system in which citizens in Colombia contribute to obtain their pensions, as well as guaranteeing bonuses to those who meet the requirements. Don’t do it. ,

In the original text of the pension reform, in Article 91, it was actually stipulated that Article 50 of Law 100 of 1993 be repealed, which fixed the payment of the December 13 allowance to pensioners, a benefit that is subject to the law. Was made with 4 of 1976. Allowance in this case is the monthly payment that is given to a pensioner.

The following was indicated in the first text of the pension reform:

However Article 32 of the legislative initiative reiterates that pensioners will receive 13 allowances per year, meaning none will be eliminated.

The first lesson of pension reform. Article 32.

The first lesson of pension reform. Article 32.

The Labor Ministry also stressed in a press release on April 14 that none of the 13 allowances already implemented would be abolished.

Ivan Jaramillo Jasir, the labor ministry’s deputy minister of employment and pensions, told AFP that the original project did not modify the number of annual allowances. “In the original project presented in March, Article 32 talks about the recognition of 13 allowances. And to make it even clearer, in the final presentation it was included in a specific article, 89,” the official indicated.

In the positive presentation report filed in the Seventh Committee of the Senate on May 30, it was clarified in Article 89 that the December allowance will remain in force, in fact, it retains the wording of Article 50 of Law 100 on this benefit. Paragraph 32 of the presentation also reiterates that pensioners will get 13 allowances per year.

A positive presentation was presented to Commission VII of the Senate.

A positive presentation was presented to Commission VII of the Senate. Article 32.

In Article 94, on repeal, it is no longer specified which provisions shall be repealed, but rather those which are “contrary to” the fixed text:

The report was approved by the Commission on 8 June with seven votes in favor and two against. Finally, there were no changes affecting the Christmas Bonus in the above articles, as we can verify in the text discussed and approved.

A month ago the government filed an alternative submission for the second debate of the bill, but it does not propose changes to the total annual allowances or to December. This has not been discussed yet.

Finally, we call suspicious the series that circulates on WhatsApp and social networks that warns about the pension reform proposal to eliminate the December pension “bonus”, although in the original text the corresponding article of Law 100 Cancellation has been considered. The payment of 13 annual allowances is confirmed in the same document and subsequent presentations.