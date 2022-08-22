Petro’s plans to decriminalize cocaine in the region worry the US.

BOGOTA.- It is the largest producer of cocaine in the world, origin of more than 90% of the drug seized in the United States. It has the largest DEA office abroad. And for decades it has been a key partner in successive administrations in Washington’s endless “war on drugs.” But now Colombia claims to put an end to that war and lead a pioneering experiment worldwide: the decriminalization of cocaine.

Two weeks after taking office, the country’s first leftist government proposes to end “prohibition” and launch a state-regulated cocaine market. And through new laws and alliances with other leftist South American governments, Colombian officials hope to turn their country into a laboratory for drug decriminalization.

“It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed”said this month the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in his investiture speech.

It’s about a radical turn in a historically conservative country that could disrupt his long-standing – and lucrative – anti-drug relationship with the United States. US officials and former officials expressed concern. Last year, the drug caused about 25,000 overdose deaths in the United States.

“The United States and the Biden administration do not support decriminalization,” says Jonathan Finer, White House deputy national security adviser, who met with Petro in Colombia before his inauguration.

A former DEA official who spoke on condition of anonymity because his current employer did not authorize him to discuss the matter fears that the decision limits the agency’s ability to collaborate with Colombia in drug trafficking investigations. “It would slowly destroy the cooperation. It would be devastating, not only regionally, but also globally,” he noted.

So far they have spent billions of dollars to finance a strategy based primarily on the destruction of the cocaine trade at its point of origin: the crops of the rural regions of Colombia. US intelligence and training fueled Colombia’s military efforts for decades to eradicate coca, the raw material for cocaine, and dismantle drug-trafficking groups. And yet, more than half a century after US President Richard M. Nixon declared drugs “America’s public enemy number one,” Colombian production has reached record levels. According to US statistics, Coca cultivation has tripled in the last decade.

Felipe TasconPetro’s anti-drug guru, says Colombians want to take advantage of this unusual moment in which most governments in the region – including cocaine-producing countries like Colombia, Peru and Bolivia – are ruled by leftist leaders.

In his first interview after his appointment, the economist said he wants to meet with his peers from those countries to discuss decriminalization at the regional level. Tascón hopes that the formation of a unified regional bloc will allow the renegotiation of international drug conventions in the United Nations.

At the national level, the Petro government plans to support laws to decriminalize cocaine and marijuana and end aerial spraying and manual eradication of coca, which critics say unfairly affects the poorest rural farmers. Tascón argues that regulating the sale of cocaine would take business away from armed groups and cartels.

“Drug traffickers know that their business depends on prohibition,” says Tascón. “If we regulate it like a public market, the big profits disappear, as do the drug dealers.”

Rather than describe his work as “counternarcotics,” Tascón prefers to speak of “drug policy.” “The government program doesn’t talk about the drug problem,” he says. “It talks about the problems generated by the prohibition of drugs.”

Tascón shared details of his plans with his peers from Peru. Ricardo Soberón, executive president of Peru’s anti-drug agency DEVIDA, says it is too early for him to determine whether his country will support decriminalization, but he would welcome a regional debate on new approaches to drugs. Petro could also find an ally in Boliviawhere in the early 2000s the government of Evo Morales allowed farmers to legally grow coca in limited quantities.

Colombia, the most important ally of the United States against cocaine, became the most unlikely pioneer of decriminalization. But it is also the country that suffers the most from the war on drugs. Tascón says that Colombia is the country where the need for a new strategy is most urgent.

The issue had already been pointed out in June by the Truth Commission of Colombia. The panel, appointed as part of the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the FARC, recommended that the government take actions aimed at “the strict legal regulation of drugs.”

In a report, the Commission pointed out that, in half a century of conflict, the militarized approach against drug trafficking intensified the armed confrontation, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Colombians.

The Washington-based National Security Archive, an independent nonprofit organization, provided the Commission with declassified documents showing that the US government knew its strategy would result in bloodshed for many years in Colombia.

“It is impossible for the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics in Colombia to be eliminated without bloody, costly and prolonged coercive actions,” said a 1983 CIA cable that the organization shared with The Washington Post.

“One way to prevent this war from repeating itself is to rethink the way we relate to coca and cocaine,” says Estefanía Ciro, who led the Truth Commission’s drug policy investigators. “The important thing is not that there are markets or that there is coca, but the violence that the cocaine market produces.”

Finer, Biden’s deputy national security adviser, says the Petro administration’s view on drug policy is consistent with the Biden administration’s comprehensive strategy announced last year for Colombia, but not on drug policy. decriminalization.

“Colombia is a sovereign country. He will make his own decisions,” says Finer. “Our relationship goes far beyond counternarcotics cooperation and collaboration.”

Next week, a meeting will be held in Colombia between Petro administration officials and a delegation of US officials, including the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the assistant secretary of state at the Office of International Affairs against Drug Trafficking and Law Enforcement.

US Agency for International Development Director Samantha Power, who attended Petro’s inauguration, said US officials “clearly heard his message.”

Jim Crotty, a former DEA deputy chief of staff, maintains that the legal trade in cocaine is not going to end the illegal market. “As we’ve seen before in Colombia and elsewhere, there’s always going to be someone to fill that void,” says Crotty.

Currently, Colombians have the right to carry small amounts of marijuana and cocaine. But the proposed legislation goes much further and aims to decriminalize and regularize its consumption.

The decriminalization of cocaine will have to go a long way uphill in the divided congress of Colombia. And bringing the discussion to the international stage will be even more difficult.

But it is a debate that Latin America has already had in relation to marijuana. In 2013, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize the production and sale of recreational cannabis.

“We have to open the debate and break the taboo,” says Milton Romani, former secretary general of the National Drug Board of Uruguay. “There may be a long way to go, but I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Colombia would have the “moral authority” to lead that effort, says Romani, “because too many people have died.”

Mellington Cortés suffered the bloodshed in his own flesh. He was one of hundreds of coca farmers protesting in Nariño department in 2017 against forced coca eradication by security forces when police began shooting into the crowd. Cortes was shot. Another bullet killed his brother, one of the seven protesters who died that day. The massacre is still under investigation.

At 45, Cortés continues to grow coca, which earns him more than double the $130 a month he earned as a driver.

“Everyone knows that we grow coca to survive and support our families. We have no other resources available. They have forgotten us.”

