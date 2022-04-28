Petro’s wife denies having given him a supposed “heel” out of jealousy

Verónica Alcocer García, the wife of the presidential candidate for the Historical Pact Gustavo Petro, was invited to an interview on Blu Radio where she referred to the upcoming presidential elections on May 29 and the possibilities she sees for her husband to become the maximum president of Colombians in the next four years.

During the interview, Alcocer recounted all the comments, rumors and lies that she has heard about her and her husband, who, being the highest reference of the Colombian left and the most popular among the candidates for the Presidency, always generates gossip against her. and of his family.

But the candidate’s wife said that the craziest thing she had heard about her family was when Petro was mayor of the country’s capital and had to undergo surgery for a blow to the head.

According to rumours, the reason why the then mayor ended up in the hospital would have been an alleged “heel hit” by his wife for some personal reason of the couple; even many had dared to say that it had been a “jealousy scene”which the candidate’s wife took with a good deal of humor, while denying it.

“Some versions said it was a heel strike, then they began to say in society that it was with a vase, a pan, anyway,” Verónica Alcocer said in the interview, remembering that moment while her husband was the mayor of Bogotá.

In addition, she said that when the events occurred, she was not in the country, so it was completely impossible that she had touched Gustavo Petro’s head at the time of the incident. “It was not such a thing because I was not in the country, I was in the United States, and I had to move up the trip due to the surgery that was coming as a result of what happened,” Alcocer explained.

“The story begins as gossip because the black eye was so bad that it occurred to people to say that his wife hit him, but obviously it wasn’t true,” said Petro’s wife, who said she found out about what happened while sharing with some relatives whom he went to visit in Florida in the United States.

President Iván Duque announced that Solidarity Income will continue to be reinforced and, therefore, in the payment of May and June 2022, the program will rise from 380,000 pesos to 400,000 pesos, in order to strengthen the economic situation of the most vulnerable households.

Given this increase in the subsidy that helps the most needy families in the country, Gustavo Petro raised his voice in protest.

“Let’s talk about monthly payments so as not to cheat. Duque says that the Solidarity Income is 200,000 pesos per month below the poverty line. In fact, rural poverty increased in Colombia. Every government subsidy must be above the poverty line.Petro wrote after the announcement by the Colombian president.

President Duque assured that as of July, differentiated payments will be made in the Solidarity Income program. “If a household is made up of a person who belongs to Group A of the Sisbén classification, they will receive 420,000 pesos every two months. If the household is made up of two or more people who are in Group A, the amount will be 435,000 pesos, and if it is in Group B, it will be 420,000 pesos,” he explained.