Petrucci does not stop! “I played the Jolly, I’ll start again, but out of the race”

A really bitter Monday that of the Dakar for Danilo Petrucci. Yes, because at the 115th km of the second stage, the KTM standard bearer was forced to raise the white flag. Explaining what happened and the Terni player thought about it: “The motorcycle stopped suddenly – he said – I don’t know exactly what happened, even if I think it’s an electrical problem with the petrol pump. I tried to repair the damage, but I couldn’t ”.

After 23rd place in the prologue (he drove 19km) and an astonishing 13th place in yesterday’s first stage (Sunday), KTM Tech3 driver Danilo Petrucci was in a promising 13th place overall in his first Dakar Rally. It even stood up to its experienced KTM brand peers Kevin Benavides (winner of the Dakar 2021) e Toby Price (winner of the Dakar 2016 and 2019)

Arriving in the Al Artawiyah bivouac in the evening, Danilo changed, and later discussed the incident with his team. It will restart tomorrow with the wildcard formula (HERE THE RULES *), even if it will be practically transparent in terms of ranking.

“We checked the bike and found the fault, there was an electrical problem – he reported Norbert Stadlbauer, manager of the KTM Rally Team – That’s why Danilo was unable to restart the bike. So he finished today as DNF and therefore dropped out of the rankings “.

However, the DNF (Did Not Finish) designation does not mean the end of the Dakar Rally for the 31-year-old Italian.

“Because according to the new ASO regulation, Danilo is entitled to a joker – continued Stadlbauer – This means that he can restart tomorrow and continue, but now he will drive off the standings. “

“Danilo can finish in the overall top 15 at the Dakar in terms of speed”, said the director of KTM Motorsport Pit Beirer at Speedweek.

The KTM team is now awaiting the starting list for tomorrow’s stage. As Petrux performed excellently in stages 1A and 1B, he will most likely not have to start from the bottom of the 144 participants.

KTM expects the organizers to do a “repositioning” and Petrucci to start somewhere in the middle class of class 2 on Tuesday. The KTM rider is currently ranked 139th, with 25h 58 min and 40 sec.

Regarding the incident, we contacted his manager Alberto Vergani for more information: “Danilo was doing a great performance, so much so that he was close to the top three before retiring. It was really unfortunate, because in the desert he lost his cell phone, credit cards and passport. Too bad about what happened, but his proof was there for all to see ”.

Petrucci can still gain valuable desert experience in the remaining ten stages (which will end on January 14), as he would like to participate in the Dakar Rally for the second time. “With better preparation, I would also like to race the Rally of Morocco”.

UPDATE – Over the last hour, Paolo Ianieri, correspondent of the Gazzetta dello Sport in Saudi Arabia, had the opportunity to speak with Danilo Petrucci at the bivouac. Here is his video interview.