Petrucci: injury to stage 6 (later suspended) of the Dakar – Dakar

Today sixth stage suspended for motorcycles. The route was destroyed and too dangerous for motorcyclists. The very good proves it Danilo Petrucci, who started first and flew over a stone at 100 km / h. It got hurt, but it still went well.

To those who invoke the Dakar of the past, we reply that the choice of pilots is welcome, who have asked to stop the special. The Rally is dangerous, anything that can improve the safety of these children must be taken into consideration. And the decision certainly prevented the less trained riders from getting seriously injured.

Here is Danilo Petrucci’s comment from Instagram:

“Yesterday I won and so today I had to start first. We had to make the stage that yesterday cars and trucks traveled, then hundreds of 4x4s with hundreds of horses. It was all completely destroyed with the stones hiding under the dust. At km 3 I found a step that threw me into the air at about 100 km / h. I took off but I wasn’t quite lucid. The pilot behind me @rossbranchbw walked by and did the same, but he broke his leg. Fortunately there was the helicopter above us which landed and indicated to the pilots not to pass there. We arrived at km 160 in nine pilots when they decided to stop the race because it was too dangerous for the others to continue. nice blow and some points on the elbow “.

