Petrucci: “It was a stupid thing to make us race today”

Yesterday the joy, today instead he had to lick his wounds. The sixth round of the Dakar, which sees the drivers engaged in the Riyadh ring, put Danilo Petrucci to a severe test. The KTM driver in fact ended up on the ground a few kilometers from the start, but fortunately he managed to restart, putting the 40th fastest time on Friday.

Arrived at the bivouac, Petrux wanted to inform us about what happened today:

“Today was a complicated day. Immediately after a few minutes I gave my first real bang to the Dakar. Personally I am of the opinion that the Organizers did a stupid thing to make us run on the path where cars and trucks have passed, as they dug and pointed rocks emerged from the ground, then covered with dust. I took off and made a big crash at over 100 km / h. Initially I thought I was injured, in fact I was confused, but then I left again, even if at the bivouac they put five stitches on me. The goal was to finish the stage, even though it was then stopped. The bad thing is that where I fell, Ross Branch also fell to the ground. He destroyed the motorcycle and broke his thigh bone, enough to be taken away in a helicopter. Having said that, today’s result does not matter to me, since the priority was to save my skin. Now I take a hot shower and go to bed after so many days in the camper and I tend to enjoy some relaxation “.