Petrucci on the podium, Barreda wins among motorcycles – OA Sport

12.38 TRUCK – The ‘Tsar’ stretches! The situation between the trucks changes radically with Eduard Nikolaev bringing his margin over box mate Anton Shibalov to 3 minutes and 16. Difficulty Sotnikov, fourth with over 6 minutes. At the end of this race the margin of the latter in the general classification could be halved over his compatriot and teammate.

12.35 CARS – New leader among cars! Sainz gives in 29 seconds and slips third at the 417th kilometer. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota) tops the standings with 28 seconds over Al-Attuyah! Incredible race with 3 cars in less than 30 seconds after over 400 timed kilometers.

12.10 TRUCK – Andrey Karginov gives way to Eduard Nikolaev who also stretches on Dmitry Sotnikov. The latter, leader of the competition with an 11-minute lead after yesterday’s stage, slips a minute and a half from the lead.

12.05 CAR – Everything changes after 300 kilometers! Difficulty for Toyota with Henk Lategan who is forced to stop as already anticipated due to a problem with a wheel, while Al-Attiyah loses ground and gives Sainz (Audi) virtual primacy. The leader of the general classification falls fourth after 350 kilometers behind Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota) and Yasir Seaidan (Mini JCW Team), second and third respectively. Also beware of Loeb who could enter the Top5.

12.00 QUAD – The leading quartet is still compact on the course, consequently everything remains unchanged in the stage classification (at least for the top4) at the 417 km way-point. Aleksandr Maksimov is always the virtual leader of the fraction with a margin of 2 ‘ on the Argentine Manuel Andujar, 3 ′ on the French Alexandre Giroud and 4 ′ on the American Pablo Copetti.

11.48 CARS – The ranking of the fourth stage for cars could change. We await the passage to the 314th kilometer by Henk Lategan who had a problem with the right rear wheel. Attention to Carlos Sainz who has all the credentials to return as leader, even Nasser Al-Attiyah seems to be struggling in this phase!

11.45 BIKES – After today’s results, Sam Sunderland (GasGas) confirms himself as the leader of the general with 3 ‘ahead of Matthias Walkner (KTM) and 4’54 ”over Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha). Over 10 minutes behind for all the others, with Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 4th at 10’28 “ahead of Pablo Quintanilla at 11’13” and Joan Barreda at 13’12 “.

11.34 TRUCK – Andrey Karginov takes the top of the group among the trucks after 198 kilometers. Kamaz-Master’s bishop is 10 seconds ahead of Eduard Nikolaev who maintains a 30-second gap on Dmitry Sotnikov. The Russians dominate the scene as expected around the middle of the event.

11.21 CARS – Cars are about to arrive, Henk Lategan one step away from success. Nasser Al-Attiyah firmly holds second place. In a few minutes we will know the winner of the fourth stage for this category.

11.17 TRUCK – Eduard Nikolaev remains the leader among the trucks, while Dmitry Sotnikov recovers and moves to -31 seconds behind his compatriot and boxmate. The fight is still very open after the first 158 ​​kilometers.

11.15 QUAD – No news regarding the first four of the classification (both overall and stage), who still travel together physically on the path to the 359 km way-point, effectively retaining more or less the various gaps in the day’s ranking.

11.11 MOTORCYCLES – Joan Barreda (Honda) won the fourth stage trimming at the finish line in Riyadh 4’37 “to his Chilean teammate Pablo Quintanilla and 6’53” to the blue Danilo Petrucci (KTM). More detached Rui Gonçalves and Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) complete the top5.

10.58 CARS – Henk Lategan and Nasser Al-Attiyah remain in command of the competition with regard to cars after 239 kilometers. The Japanese brand is handling the situation with the two official cars.

10.50 BIKES – At the last time trial before the arrival, Joan Barreda confirms herself as the virtual stage leader with 4’21 ”of margin on the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla and almost 8 ‘on the Sherco duo made up of Rui Gonçalves and Lorenzo Santolino. Danilo Petrucci still has to pass through that point, so he could have wasted a lot of time.

10.38 TRUCK – Dmitry Sotnikov loses another second. The gap between the leader of the general classification and the teammate and compatriot Eduard Nikolaev, unlucky yesterday in the last kilometers, rises to +43.

10.36 CAR – Difficulty for Yasir Seaidan (Mini JCW Team), protagonist in the first 200 kilometers. The Arab loses 5 minutes from the lead which remains firmly in the hands of Henk Lategan and Nasser Al-Attiyah, respectively in first and second place.

10.24 QUAD – Stable situation at the moment, with Aleksandr Maksimov setting the pace at km 314 with a margin of 2 ‘on the Argentine Manuel Andujar, 3’ on the French Alexandre Giroud and 4 ‘on the American Pablo Copetti. These four riders are all physically traveling together on the course.

10.20 BIKE – At the tenth way-point of the special (located at km 398) Joan Barresa extends further and is first with 4’49 ”ahead of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla and 6’23 over the blue of the KTM Danilo Petrucci. 4th the Portuguese Rui Gonçalves at 7’55 ”from the top.

10.19 TRUCK – The ‘Tsar’ attacks! Eduard Nikolaev takes the lead of the stage in the trucks with a 28 second advantage over Dmitry Sotnikov. The latter is the reigning champion and leader of the general classification with 11 minutes of margin.

10.17 Problems for Stéphane Peterhansel. Dakar to forget for the French Audi veteran who, according to initial information, would have broken a shock absorber.

10.15 CAR – Perfect day today for Yasir Seaidan (Mini JCW Team). The Arab is currently second after 158 kilometers with 1 minute and 17 of delay from Henk Lategan. Toyota sets the pace like yesterday, but anything can still happen.

9.55 CAR – After 158 kilometers Toyota sets the pace with Henk Lategan and Nasser Al-Attiyah. The South African and the Qatari control the race, yesterday’s winner Carlos Sainz (Audi) more detached today.

9.53 TRUCK – The truck test begins with Dmitry Sotnikov in command. The leader of the general classification passes to the 40th kilometer with the same time as his rival and teammate Eduard Nikolaev.

09.45 QUAD – Aleksandr Maksimov is the fastest in the sixth intermediate (km 239) with a lead of 1’54 “over the reigning champion Manuel Andujar and 2’57” over the French Alexandre Giroud. The leader of the general Pablo Copetti, 5th to less than 4 ‘from the head, limits the damage at the moment.

09.40 BIKE – At the detection of km 359 (therefore just over 100 km from the end of the special) Joan Barreda consolidates his leadership with a margin of 4’38 “over Chilean Pablo Quintanilla and 5’18” over Danilo Petrucci, who he therefore loses a position but remains on the virtual stage podium. Behind the blue we find team mates Lorenzo Santolino and Rui Gonçalves respectively 7’30 “and 7’42” from the top.

09.15 CAR – The third stage yesterday was the end of the route for Romain Dumas. A gearbox problem prevented the Rebellion driver, who was driving Nasser Al-Attiyah’s old Toyota, from continuing the race.

09.00 QUAD – Aleksandr Maksimov overtook defending champion Manuel Andújar by 26 seconds at the third intermediate check point. Marcelo Medeiros is third just over a minute away, with Alexandre Giroud close behind in fourth place. The leader of the general classification Pablo Copetti has raised the pace and is now two minutes behind Maksimov.

08.45 BIKES – At about 200 km (not even halfway through the special) Joan Barreda holds the leadership with 44 ”over Danilo Petrucci, who is holding on. Pablo Quintanilla completes the top 3 at 1′48 ″. Rui Gonçalves overtook Sam Sunderland and is now right behind his official Sherco teammate Lorenzo Santolino.

08.30 CAR – Yesterday’s winner, Carlos Sainz, was the first driver to become familiar with the special. The Audi man is driving ahead of South African Henk Lategan, who shone in the previous special after a disastrous Sunday outing in which he lost a wheel. Stéphane Peterhansel, also in an Audi RS Q e-tron, was the third to start. Beware of Sébastien Loeb, who will start the fourth stage in sixteenth place after a transmission failure left him on foot on a two-wheel drive.

08.10 BIKE – Joan Barreda overtook Danilo Petrucci at km 158. The Spaniard now leads the Italian by just seven seconds. Pablo Quintanilla remains third at 1′44 ″, while Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) is in fourth place, ahead of Sam Sunderland and his teammate Rui Gonçalves.

07.45 QUAD – Andújar takes the lead among the 9 quads that have already passed the first check point of the intermediate times. Manuel Andújar has the best time so far of 30 “over Marcelo Medeiros and 32” over Alexandre Giroud. The winner of yesterday’s stage and current leader of the general classification, Pablo Copetti, loses 1’33 ′ ”and is in eighth place, behind Vincent Padrona, who had a clutch problem yesterday.

7.40 BIKES – At km 120 Danilo Petrucci still holds the reins of the race, but Joan Barreda is a short distance away. The Spaniard is now just 16 seconds behind the former MotoGP rider. Meanwhile, Pablo Quintanilla is behind Barreda and is third on the takeover.

7.35 Different speech regarding the cars with Toyota having a notable advantage after yesterday’s third lap. The Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah is firmly at the top with a good 37 minutes of difference on the French Sébastien Loeb, victim of a puncture and damage to the transmission.

7.30 Eyes on the bikes that are confirmed to be unpredictable. At the moment the British Sam Sunderland (GasGas) is leading the race with just four seconds behind the French Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) and the Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM), third with 1 minute and 30.

7.25 The group will cross 465 kilometers today (242 transfer). The stage looks extremely interesting after the emotions of these first days. The first phase of today’s segment will be characterized by a long sandy area, while in the second phase the rocks will be the protagonists. So pay attention to punctures, an unknown factor to always keep in mind along with navigation.

7.20 Hello to all friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Direct of the fourth stage of the 44th edition of the Dakar, the most famous and demanding raid competition in the world. Cars, motorcycles, trucks and quads are moving today from Al Qaysumah to Riyadh, the crucial hub of this race which for the third consecutive year will take place in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Photo: LiveMedia / Florent Gooden