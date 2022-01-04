Petrucci: “The bike suddenly turned off”

During today’s stage of the Dakar 2022, stage number 2, around km 115, when he was just 4 minutes from the leader Rui Goncalves, Danilo Petrucci encountered mechanical problems on his KTM. The Italian pilot tried to repair the bike, but without success, and asked the organizers to be recovered by helicopter to be transported to the bivouac.

During his recovery, Petrucci explained to the organizers of the Dakar: “

“The motorcycle stopped suddenly. I don’t know if it’s the fuel pump that’s broken, or something else. I tried to fix it. I moved the fuel from the front to the rear tank, but it was not possible to fix the bike ”.

Even though he has abandoned the second stage, the Dakar may not be over for him yet. For the first time in the history of the competition, in fact, in this edition of the toughest rally in the world Drivers who retire due to mechanical failures or accidents can rejoin the race the following day. Everything will depend on the extent of the damage. The Team mechanics are checking the bike in these hours and if they can repair it Danilo could be back in the race tomorrow.

Obviously, if Petrucci were to return to the race he would have a heavy penalty in terms of time on his shoulders, he will have to say goodbye to the dreams of the general classification, but at least he could continue the race and gain experience.