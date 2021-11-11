Petrucci’s new life: from MotoGP to Dakar | News

Ktm has formalized the passage of the rider from Terni to its offroad team for the most famous rally-raid in the world: “A dream come true”

From the track to the sand. Danilo Petrucci let her MotoGP to dedicate yourself to off-road rallies, always on two wheels. There Ktm, in fact, it has formalized the passage of the rider from Terni to the next one Dakar, scheduled for January 1 in Saudi Arabia, with the official support of the Austrian company. Left, not without some disappointment, the RC16 of the Tech3 team, he will get on the 450 Rally to start a new adventure, but always in the colors of the same French team.

Danilo will be accompanied on his transition path by the phenomena of the official Ktm team, the winner of the Dakar 2018 and new FIM Cross-Country Rallies world champion, Matthias Walkner, the two-time champion Toby Price and the defending champion Kevin Benavides.

Petrucci’s enthusiasm is inevitable, as he will race his last career GP on Sunday. “Racing the Dakar is a dream come true for me. I have always wanted to participate in this event since I was a child, when I watched the videotapes of the Dakar from the 80s and 90s. Now thanks to KTM this dream is coming true and I want to thank them for the great opportunity. I believe that I will be the only rider to go from MotoGP to Dakar in just over a month and this will be a great pride. The goal is to finish the race and enjoy it. I recently took a test on the Dubai dunes, with the KTM Dakar champions, being able to learn from them. I hope next month’s line-up will be enough: it will be a tough race and I’m excited ”, said” Petrux “.

Ktm’s motorsport director, Pit Beirer, he supported this new challenge with conviction, rewarding Petrucci after some misunderstanding he had on the MotoGP tracks. “Danilo’s character and talent make him one of the few top riders who can make the transition from asphalt to dunes. It’s a great story for a great guy. We want to thank him for his professionalism and for all his efforts as part of the Tech3 team in our MotoGP project, but now it’s time for another ‘world’ ”, his words.