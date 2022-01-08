Peugeot 1008, new mini suv replacement for the best-selling Peugeot 108 city car

A new mini suv ready to be launched this year by the French Peugeot: this is the new Peugeot 1008, a car of which at the moment no particular official information has been revealed but of which a render is circulating that defines, more or less, how it should be aesthetically the new mini suv. We see how could the new Peugeot 1008 mini suv be.

Peugeot 1008 new mini suv first design information

Engines new mini suv Peugeot 1008

Release date and prices of the new Peugeot 1008

According to what transpires some photos make that they are circulating on the new mini suv Peugeot 1008 which is preparing to be launched by the French house, could be born on the renewed one CMP platform, characterized by a decidedly sporty and dynamic look, just over four meters long, with a front featuring a grille with 3D geometry texture, with the Lion logo positioned centrally and laterally, the headlights with the classic signature that reproduces the scratches of the Lion.

On the side of the car, there is a rib that stretches at the height of the door handles throughout the car, while the roof slides gently to the rear. On the wheel arches there is a thin protective strip connected, in turn, with the side skirts.

Turning to engines, the new mini suv 1008 should be fitted with 1.2 PureTech petrol engines with powers from 80 to 100 HP, also equipped with mild hybrid technology and perhaps it will also be available in electric version eCMP with 136 HP engine.

The batteries supplied could be between 40 and 50 kWh with autonomy provided, respectively, between 300 and 400 km approximately.

The debut of the new Peugeot 1008 crossover on the market could take place at end of 2023 with selling prices starting from around 14 thousand euros for the petrol version and from around 23 thousand euros for the electric version.