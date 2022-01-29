Peugeot 108, goodbye to the little French girl. The city car leaves the price list

Peugeot 108 retires. The small city car leaves the Italian price lists of the French brand where it has sold 50,000 units in our country since its launch in 2014. The announcement is not surprising as Citroen has recently announced that it has retired the small C1 that shares the same base as the Peugeot 108. The After all, segment A cars today no longer have appeal and are no longer profitable for car manufacturers. Only a few manufacturers, including Toyota, continue to invest in these vehicles.
The little French girl it will not have a successor. From now on, the entry model of the French manufacturer’s range will be the Peugeot 208, a B segment car that is also offered in a 100% electric version.
THE MOST CUSTOMIZABLE CAR OF THE LION
The small city car of the Casa del Leone had arrived in 2014 replacing the Peugeot 107, becoming the new entry model of the range. A “grand debut” as it made its debut as an official X-Factor car in the same year’s edition. This car was offered to customers with wide possibilities of customization. A feature that has always distinguished it right up to the end, making it the most customizable model (up to 5,000 different combinations) of the French manufacturer.
It could be ordered in 3 and 5 door versions. Furthermore, among the many variants that have been made available over time, also the Collection, with a canvas top covering the entire surface of the roof. Times, however, are changing. Segment A is of less and less interest to manufacturers and customers, and electrification is advancing. The small 108, therefore, must leave room for more modern models with greater appeal for customers and which can also count on electrified options.