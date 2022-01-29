Peugeot 108, goodbye to the little French girl. The city car leaves the price list

Peugeot 108 retires. The small city car leaves the Italian price lists of the French brand where it has sold 50,000 units in our country since its launch in 2014. The announcement is not surprising as Citroen has recently announced that it has retired the small C1 that shares the same base as the Peugeot 108. The After all, segment A cars today no longer have appeal and are no longer profitable for car manufacturers. Only a few manufacturers, including Toyota, continue to invest in these vehicles.

The little French girl it will not have a successor. From now on, the entry model of the French manufacturer’s range will be the Peugeot 208, a B segment car that is also offered in a 100% electric version.