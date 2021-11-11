Peugeot 2008 – Il Sole 24 ORE

The compact 2008 model brings the i-Cockpit 3D to its debut in the world of SUVs, which opens up to three-dimensional vision to enhance driving pleasure and increase safety and comfort. Thanks to the adoption of the new modular Cmp platform, the new 2008 boasts an enlarged habitability, especially in the rear seats, which are particularly versatile and welcoming. The length (4.30 meters) and the wheelbase (2.60 meters) also guarantee an adequate volume in the luggage compartment (434 liters). The modularity of the load compartment is then ensured by a floor with two positions which, with the rear sofa folded, offers an almost flat floor. The SUV is equipped with ADAS driver assistance systems that express the highest level of autonomous driving (Level 2) currently granted by the highway code. New 2008 is a “multi-energy” Sport Utility that offers the freedom to choose between 3 different power supplies: petrol, Diesel and 100% electric. In detail, the Peugeot 2008 e-2008 100 kW Active Pack is 430 cm long, 154 cm wide, 153 cm high with a 434 liter trunk. In the e-2008 version, the 100 kW Active Pack costs € 39,000 with an electric motor capable of delivering a maximum power of 100 kW / 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. The drive is front. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in 8.5 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 150 km / h. The unladen mass in running order with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,548 kg.

