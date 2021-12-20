Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, the ideal car for families

Distinctive design, with a strong personality, great quality of life on board and state-of-the-art technology merge today with plug-in hybrid engines, able to offer the driving experience with zero emissions with the versatility of a true SUV. This choice of Italian families includes a series of precise elements that therefore support specific prerogatives of space and flexibility.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid almost represents the squaring the circle for families who need space on board, a satisfying and high-quality environment, innovative safety systems such as the Night Vision, exclusive to 3008 in its segment. A model that satisfies the eye as much as it drives, also thanks to the presence of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, a solution that enhances safety, comfort and driving pleasure, also and above all fundamental in an SUV.

The new electrified engine offers excellent performance (225 or 300 HP, depending on the version), and reduces fuel consumption and emissions to levels that were unthinkable until recently, thanks to the presence of a second source of energy for propulsion alongside the engine. PureTech turbo petrol: the presence of one or two electric motors powered by a 13.2 kWh battery represents a great refinement that allows you to travel for almost 60 km in 100% electric mode, without however any hassle regarding the overall autonomy, thanks to the presence of the heat engine. For the complete recharge of the traction battery, 7 hours from a domestic socket (Schuko) are enough, or in just 1 h 45 minutes from a WallBox (or public column) using the optional 7.4 kW on-board charger.

The need for space and versatility of a modern family is then answered in the almost 400 liters of luggage capacity, which can also be equipped with a tailgate with electric opening that can also be controlled by simply moving the foot under the rear bumper, when your hands are full. The space also continues in the passenger compartment characterized by a top quality level and which is expressed in the name of exemplary versatility, as evidenced by the front passenger backrest that folds forward to a table. This gives you a load length of 3 meters, perfect for transporting bulky tools for your favorite sport.

Thanks to its 4.45 meters of overall length, the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid is also at ease in city use. With the plug-in hybrid propulsion, well-being also takes advantage of the possibility of pre-conditioning the passenger compartment when connected to a charging source, obtaining the ideal climate even before getting on board but without affecting the autonomy of the traction battery. .

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid also opens the door to tax advantages for the annual road tax, free access to paid ZTLs such as the Milanese Area C, and free parking on the blue lines in numerous Italian municipalities. The operating economy also benefits from hybrid propulsion, thanks to the low cost of domestic electric charging and the possibility of recovering precious energy at every braking or deceleration. The list price, on the other hand, starts at 44,025 euros including VAT. It is no coincidence that the Peugeot 3008 became the first SUV in history to be elected “Car of the Year”, thus proving to trace a new path in the world of family cars.