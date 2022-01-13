Peugeot 308: let’s take a look at the electric

360-DEGREE OFFER – The Peugeot 308 will also be offered in an electric version, previewed today to the Car of the Year journalists by Linda Jackson, CEO of the Stellantis group brand (in the photo below). There Peugeot e-308 it will be in production in July 2023 in the two sedan and wagon variants, and will complete an extremely articulated range, which already can count on petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. Since this is an absolute premiere, the data released today are not many. It has been communicated, however, that the electric motor is located at the front and delivers 115 kW (156 hp), with a maximum torque of 270 Nm; the 400 volt battery has a nominal capacity of 54 kWh (50 are actually available): according to the house, it can be recharged to 80% in about half an hour from a fast column. The promised range is 400 kilometers, with an average consumption of 12.5 kWh per 100 km (another “official” figure). There is no 4×4: the drive is only front.

STRONG IDENTITY – The muscular design of the Peugeot e-308 is that of the other versions, albeit with small adjustments in the front area (the grille is specific). The aerodynamics (already very accurate) should improve further due to the slightly lower set-up of this “battery-powered” 308. On board, the environment will be the same: considerable attention to the finishes, small steering wheel located at the bottom, 3D instrumentation and a multimedia system equipped with customizable buttons. Also as regards the habitability, there should be no surprises: the offer of space, Peugeot swear, will be that of the current versions.

BIG NUMBERS – The Peugeot e-308 it will also end up in the hands of those who use the car for work: indeed, according to the French company, it will be able to meet the needs of those who “grind” about seventy kilometers a day without problems. About half of the sales should go to business customers and fleets. Which, according to the managers, will represent at least 20% of the total model registration, with volumes comparable to those currently registered by the orders of the rechargeable hybrid versions. Prices, obviously top secret, could start from just under 40,000 euros.