Peugeot 308, Qualcomm technology for infotainment
Cars today have increasingly advanced technologies. In order to offer refined infotainment systems with access to advanced functions, it is necessary to equip the cars with increasingly high-performance hardware platforms that make them a sort of computer on 4 wheels. For its new 308, Peugeot has chosen the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform for the Peugeot i-Cockpit system. This new car, therefore, will be able to use the latest digital technologies.
Each vehicle will leverage Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms to bring crystal clear graphics to the Peugeot i-Cockpit’s high-resolution touchscreen displays. Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms also support location-aware navigation, voice command capabilities, wireless mirroring, and premium audio.
According to what has been communicated, the Snapdragon Automotive platform, used inside the new car of the French brand, allows you to manage infotainment and digital instrumentation, offering high performance that allows access to the most advanced digital services that make cars more connected and smart.
With its energy-efficient CPU cores, jaw-dropping, state-of-the-art GPU performance, built-in machine learning, and powerful video processing capabilities, these Snapdragon Automotive platforms are designed to deliver unprecedented connected car experiences, including Responsive interfaces, immersive 4K graphics, high definition multimedia streaming and immersive audio.
As it points out Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, the cockpit has become the focal point of how drivers and passengers interact with their cars, becoming one of the deciding elements for potential customers when choosing a new car. Thanks to the use of Qualcomm’s platform, the French brand will be able to provide first-rate infotainment services and digital cockpit solutions.
The new Peugeot 308 is currently available in France and is expected to arrive in other countries from 2022. In Italy, prices start at € 23,750.