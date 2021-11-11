Peugeot 308, Qualcomm technology for infotainment

Cars today have increasingly advanced technologies. In order to offer refined infotainment systems with access to advanced functions, it is necessary to equip the cars with increasingly high-performance hardware platforms that make them a sort of computer on 4 wheels. For its new 308, Peugeot has chosen the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform for the Peugeot i-Cockpit system. This new car, therefore, will be able to use the latest digital technologies.

Each vehicle will leverage Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms to bring crystal clear graphics to the Peugeot i-Cockpit’s high-resolution touchscreen displays. Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms also support location-aware navigation, voice command capabilities, wireless mirroring, and premium audio.

According to what has been communicated, the Snapdragon Automotive platform, used inside the new car of the French brand, allows you to manage infotainment and digital instrumentation, offering high performance that allows access to the most advanced digital services that make cars more connected and smart.