Peugeot: a growing 2021

SECOND IN EUROPE – The Peugeot not only celebrates the conquest of the second place among the best-selling brands in Europe in 2021 (here to find out more), but also confirms good commercial results on a global scale. I am indeed 1,214,851 units sold worldwide by the French manufacturer, which means a 5% growth in delivery volumes compared to 2020. From a commercial point of view, 2021 can therefore be defined as a positive year for Peugeot, because in addition to the generalized growth throughout the world, the House of Lion has achieved their record market share in 37 countries since 2015.

MANAGE THE CRISIS – The Peugeot manages in 2021 also the difficulties of the European markets: there are 943,805 units registered in the old continent, which translates into a decrease of 3.1% compared to 2020. However, for Peugeot, the contraction in deliveries is limited, if compared with respect to to other manufacturers, so much so as to allow them to move up two positions in the ranking of sales, positioning itself only behind the leader Volkswagen (which was also down by 5.6% on 2020). While if you look at the individual territories, Peugeot sees 12 countries increase their market share, including Italy, with 97,996 units.

REST OF THE WORLD – Strong also of internationalization, Peugeot registered the 23.7% of sales totals outside Europe: 109,876 cars sold in the Middle East and Africa (+20% on 2020), while in Latin America 83,429 (+52% compared to 2020). Continuing northwards, in North America, 11 289 vehicles (+17% compared to 2020) are distributed by the French brand. On the other hand, there are 28,637 (+20%) Leo’s cars registered in the India, Asia and Pacific area, which become 37,815 (+ 36%) in the Chinese market.

208 and 2008 DRIVE SALES – The growth of the Peugeotalso derives from the success of 208, behind only the Golf in the ranking of best-selling models in Europe; the French subcompact is also popular in the rest of the world, with a 12% increase in demand (270,700 208 registered). The commercial results of 2008 are also excellent, leader in the European classification of compact SUVs, with 28% more registrations on a global scale in 2020. Always keeping an eye on the old continent, one in six models delivered by Peugeot is electrified.