Peugeot and Citroën, only electric versions for Rifter, Traveler, Berlingo and SpaceTourer

There Peugeot and the Citroën accelerate their electrification strategies by putting an end to the sale of endothermic variants for four of their models in the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment: starting this month, Berlingo, SpaceTourer, Rifter and Traveler (also in the Expert Combi version for professionals ) can only be ordered in the battery version.

The Double Chevron decision. The ë-Berlingo is equipped with a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 280 kilometers (according to the Wltp cycle) and recharging up to 80% in 30 minutes with power sockets from 100 kW (the times are almost 7 hours with a 7.4kW single-phase wallbox), while the ë-SpaceTourer is available with two types of battery: one with 50 kWh, which allows you to travel almost 230 km, and one with 75 kWh, which increases the range up to 330 km. In any case, the Double Chevron decision only affects vehicles destined for private customers in Europe, with the exception of Switzerland and the Balkan countries. Furthermore, the internal combustion engines will still be available outside the Old Continent and for fittings dedicated to the light commercial vehicle segment.

The choice of the Lion. Peugeot’s decision was attributed by CEO Linda Jackson to the growing demand for models on tap: “Peugeot is already at the forefront of electric mobility: 75% of our passenger cars and 100% of our commercial vehicles are already available with an electrified engine. In 2021, one in six Peugeot vehicles sold in Europe was electrified and, in November, one in five electrified vehicles. This shows that we have the right offer for our customers and that the demand for electrified vehicles is constantly growing ”. Therefore, the Casa del Leone will now offer only the e-Rifter, equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows a range of 280 km. The e-Traveler is available in three body lengths and two types of batteries (50 and 75 kWh).

Fiat and Opel? The path taken by the two transalpine brands could now also be followed by other brands of the Stellantis group. The SpaceTourer and the Traveler are, in fact, twins of two other vans: the Opel Movano and the Fiat Scudo.